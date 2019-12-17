Mercedez Benz EQC’s The Weeknd is more than a campaign

The new Mercedes EQC Campaign ft. The Weeknd is more than a campaign, it’s a Mercedes campaign.

Electric Cars have long had the reputation of being substandard or even inferior. This may be due to the mindset derived from driving fueled cars for centuries and Mercedes Benz sets its sight on breaking the psychological barrier of owning an electric with its new EQC campaign ft. Abel Tesfaye or better known as The Weeknd.

Along with introducing his new song ‘Blinding Lights’ as the soundtrack of the campaign, The Weeknd is also its Creative Director. The campaign gives the view of Abel’s vision through Mercedes’ headlights.

The Weeknd first announced the collaboration with Mercedes Benz through static and motion teasers, followed by the campaign’s launch.

couple hours for full song. pic.twitter.com/ihLWETmXCI — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 29, 2019

The campaign highlights the pre-conceived notion of driving an electric with subsequent flashbacks of the Mercedes Benz legacy and simultaneous flashes of Abel cruising around the town in the new EQC.

The advert is an ideal balance of history & the future and of heritage and pop culture. It also defies the current mindset for electric cars. This is also a divergent take on featuring a music artist, by also turning the song’s music video into a campaign.

The brand has also highlighted singular features such as Mercedes Me – an app that displays and remotely controls the vehicle and MBUX(Voice Control) with short-form videos as a part of the campaign.

Mercedes Me

MBUX (Voice Control)

Remarking the campaign Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Of Marketing, Mercedes Benz mentioned, “With The Weeknd as the creative director and performer we are addressing young and digital target groups to a greater extent – a perfect combination for this unique Mercedes moment on the road to an electric future.”

The campaign is executed by Antoni Garage, directed by Nicolás Méndez and Universal Music Group and Brands(UMGB) is the music partner.

Frank Briegmann, CEO & President, Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon says, “Through this partnership, two global companies have developed a fantastic campaign in collaboration with a truly international superstar”.

Comments