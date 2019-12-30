First to feature in Social Samosa’s #SocialThrowback series are campaigns that made their mark in everyone’s minds with an apt technique, fitting concepts, and real steel impact. A look at social media campaigns 2019.
Be it the heroic lines of ‘Gentlemen Kise Kehte Hain’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana by The Man’s Company which garnered around 5 million views on YouTube or Prega News’ Mother’s Day campaign #GoodNewsIsGenderFree spelling a hard-hitting truthor P&G Shiksha introducing us to ‘Bittu’ a 75-year-old student and the eldest in his school, the list of social media campaigns 2019 is a magnanimous one.
One of the prominent trends was the sheer increase in the number of campaigns this year. Any and every occasion was celebrated by Indian brands, even if just through a creative.
From choosing to highlight socially relevant topics such as gender-bias or putting under the spotlight the existential crisis faced by the LGBTQ community – brands this year addressed some imperative issues. Agencies and brands also rose to the occasion and created awareness around environmental issues.
#SocialThrowback lists campaigns that proved their mettle in various capacities – be it in popularizing their product/service or creating awareness around an issue or creating quality engagement to retain and acquire consumers. This list is in no particular order.
United Colors of Benetton – #UnitedByHope
MP Birla Cement – Flag Without Colors
Prega News – Good News is GenderFree
Liberty Shoes- #InTheNameofLiberty
Bisleri India- Samajhdaar Jaante Hain Har Paani Ki Bottle Bisleri Nahin
P&G Shiksha – Don’t Let Dreams Wait
Samsonite- Diwali Ka Safar
Vodafone – Share #YourWordsNotForwards
Ariel – #ShareTheLoad
Gillette India- The Barbershop Girls of India
Dove Project #ShowUs
Fevicol 60 Year Celebration
Fevikwik: Phenko Nahi Jodo
Swiggy – Voice of Hunger
Puma – Propah Lady
Love Matters India – End Revenge Porn
Gillette – Shaving Stereotypes
The Man company – Gentleman Kise Kehte Hain?
Sabhyata – Celebrate A Change
Samsonite: Ek Din Ki Chutti
Zomato: New Language Of Love
Lay’s Smile Deke Dekho
Ponds ki Jhappi
Xiaomi India Father’s Day – Bahane Ma Banao, Phone Lagao
Project Streedhan- #InvestInIron
LazyPay Hai Toh Life Sorted Hai
Levi’s Proud To Be More
Manforce – #ShutThePhoneUp 3
FabAlley #IMeanBusiness
Kotak 811 #DreamsInvited
SBI Life #ThanksADot
MG Motors- Khwaishein
Hindustan – Athwa Phera
OnePlus x Snapchat- Taking Diwali to the World
Ford Figo – Galiyaan
AXE- Ab Teri Baari
Women’s Horlicks – Stories of Strength
Blued – Range De Blued Se
Spotify – Sunte Ja
All Out: Mujhe Sab Nahi Pata
Harrier – Language of Humanity #AboveAll
PaisaBazaar – The Wedding Speech
Patanjali Paridhan
Mahindra Rise – #CutTheCrap
Bajaj Allianz – Diwali Unboxing with Chintu
Tourism Australia
DineOut – Fear No Bill
Samsung India – India, Ready, Action
ZEEL – Where is my channel
Spotify #HarBallPePlaylist
Rola Cola Returns
Unwanted 21 Days #MunnaKabAyega
McDonald’s – Instakshari
Epigamia – What The Folks Season 3
Kota Factory- Unacademy & TVF
Harper Collins – Parcel: The Film
Cipla- Berok Zindagi
Milton – Metro
TOI – Phir Esho Kolkata
Close up – #FreeToLove
Philips – #DropsOfLove
Disney India – That Awkward Moment
UberEats – Alia’s Tinda Moment
Star Sports – Cricket Ka Crown
Durex – Orgasm Inequality
Amazon India – Let’s Deliver The Love (Father’s Day)
Sunfeast Mom’s Magic: Celebrating the love of Moms All Around Us
Thomas Cook- Cricket Date With Dad
Ghadi Detergent – #SaareMaelDhoDaalo Eid
Saregama Carvaan – Thank You
Mutual Funds Sahi Hai – Dad, Investments Aur Mutual Funds
Axis Bank – #SalaryBeforeDiwali
HDFC Bank #SpendItWell
Samsung #VoiceForever
