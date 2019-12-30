First to feature in Social Samosa’s #SocialThrowback series are campaigns that made their mark in everyone’s minds with an apt technique, fitting concepts, and real steel impact. A look at social media campaigns 2019.

Be it the heroic lines of ‘Gentlemen Kise Kehte Hain’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana by The Man’s Company which garnered around 5 million views on YouTube or Prega News’ Mother’s Day campaign #GoodNewsIsGenderFree spelling a hard-hitting truth or P&G Shiksha introducing us to ‘Bittu’ a 75-year-old student and the eldest in his school, the list of social media campaigns 2019 is a magnanimous one.

One of the prominent trends was the sheer increase in the number of campaigns this year. Any and every occasion was celebrated by Indian brands, even if just through a creative.

From choosing to highlight socially relevant topics such as gender-bias or putting under the spotlight the existential crisis faced by the LGBTQ community – brands this year addressed some imperative issues. Agencies and brands also rose to the occasion and created awareness around environmental issues.

#SocialThrowback lists campaigns that proved their mettle in various capacities – be it in popularizing their product/service or creating awareness around an issue or creating quality engagement to retain and acquire consumers. This list is in no particular order.

United Colors of Benetton – #UnitedByHope

MP Birla Cement – Flag Without Colors

Prega News – Good News is GenderFree

Liberty Shoes- #InTheNameofLiberty

Bisleri India- Samajhdaar Jaante Hain Har Paani Ki Bottle Bisleri Nahin

P&G Shiksha – Don’t Let Dreams Wait

Samsonite- Diwali Ka Safar

Vodafone – Share #YourWordsNotForwards

Ariel – #ShareTheLoad

Gillette India- The Barbershop Girls of India

Dove Project #ShowUs

Fevicol 60 Year Celebration

Fevikwik: Phenko Nahi Jodo

Swiggy – Voice of Hunger

Puma – Propah Lady

Love Matters India – End Revenge Porn

Gillette – Shaving Stereotypes

The Man company – Gentleman Kise Kehte Hain?

Sabhyata – Celebrate A Change

Samsonite: Ek Din Ki Chutti

Zomato: New Language Of Love

Lay’s Smile Deke Dekho

Ponds ki Jhappi

Xiaomi India Father’s Day – Bahane Ma Banao, Phone Lagao

Project Streedhan- #InvestInIron

LazyPay Hai Toh Life Sorted Hai

Levi’s Proud To Be More

Manforce – #ShutThePhoneUp 3

FabAlley #IMeanBusiness

Kotak 811 #DreamsInvited

SBI Life #ThanksADot

MG Motors- Khwaishein

Hindustan – Athwa Phera

OnePlus x Snapchat- Taking Diwali to the World

Ford Figo – Galiyaan

AXE- Ab Teri Baari

Women’s Horlicks – Stories of Strength

Blued – Range De Blued Se

Spotify – Sunte Ja

All Out: Mujhe Sab Nahi Pata

Harrier – Language of Humanity #AboveAll

PaisaBazaar – The Wedding Speech

Patanjali Paridhan

Mahindra Rise – #CutTheCrap

Bajaj Allianz – Diwali Unboxing with Chintu

Tourism Australia

DineOut – Fear No Bill

Samsung India – India, Ready, Action

ZEEL – Where is my channel

Spotify #HarBallPePlaylist

250 playlists down. Two billion nine hundred ninety-nine million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand seven hundred and fifty to go.

When’s the World Cup Final? (Asking for a friend) #HarBallPePlaylist #SpotifyIndia — Spotify India (@spotifyindia) May 12, 2019

Rola Cola Returns

All we asked for was 10k retweets but we got a whole lotta love along with it. Thank you for the #BringBackRolaCola movement and its success. More updates coming soon! pic.twitter.com/vlb1OuTcBZ — Parle Products (@ParleFamily) March 12, 2019

Unwanted 21 Days #MunnaKabAyega

McDonald’s – Instakshari

Epigamia – What The Folks Season 3

Kota Factory- Unacademy & TVF

Harper Collins – Parcel: The Film

Cipla- Berok Zindagi

Milton – Metro

TOI – Phir Esho Kolkata

Close up – #FreeToLove

Philips – #DropsOfLove

Disney India – That Awkward Moment

UberEats – Alia’s Tinda Moment

Star Sports – Cricket Ka Crown

Durex – Orgasm Inequality

. @ReallySwara, we hear you, pleasure shouldn't be solo game especially in bed. Let's get your views rolling on #OrgasmInequality, guys. pic.twitter.com/GLqvydnXCI — Durex India (@DurexIndia) May 29, 2019

Amazon India – Let’s Deliver The Love (Father’s Day)

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic: Celebrating the love of Moms All Around Us

Thomas Cook- Cricket Date With Dad

Ghadi Detergent – #SaareMaelDhoDaalo Eid

Saregama Carvaan – Thank You

Mutual Funds Sahi Hai – Dad, Investments Aur Mutual Funds

Axis Bank – #SalaryBeforeDiwali

HDFC Bank #SpendItWell

Samsung #VoiceForever

For a quick #SocialThrowback of the industry click here.

Comments