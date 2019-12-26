The account was won post a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, TheSmallBigIdea will be responsible for the ideation and implementation of the entire social media promotion of the film.

The mandate includes managing the social media strategy for the film. The agency will be responsible for conceptualising and executing social media campaigns across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. In addition to this, TheSmallBigIdea will strategize and execute content associations to create engagements and interactions across social media platforms. The agency will work towards the objective of showcasing ‘Good Newwz’ as the ‘Blockbuster Movie of the Year’

Speaking about the win, Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “This is our first film with Dharma Productions and we are quite excited about it. The film has all the right elements to make it a blockbuster, from a superb plot to a great star cast.”

Commenting on the announcement, Siddharth Kadam, Head of Marketing, Dharma Productions Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our fundamental aim was to have an agency on board who could take into consideration the magnificence of this project and deliver a fresh take on a unique plot.”

Previously, TheSmallBigIdea has promoted movies such as ‘Bala’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Junglee’, and ‘Judgementall Hai Kya’.

TheSmallBigIdea provides services such as Social Media Management, Video Content Production, Digital Media Planning & Buying, Social Listening & ORM services, Augmented & Virtual Reality amongst other ancillary marketing services.

