Condom Marketing: Using movies as an engaging content peg

Skore, Playgard, Manforce, and Durex are using movies for condom marketing to add new dynamics to selling a condom through social media.

Brands like Durex, Manforce, Playgard, and Skore that deal with sexual health products use social media to increase the scope of conversations around their offerings, especially condoms. Prominent narratives include pleasure and consent. Looking closer, one can find how in some creatives, they create a build-up for soon to release films. Condom marketing now has a new ally in the form of movie-related content.

Condoms are still a hush-hush concept in Indian, making condom marketing rather tricky business. With traditional mediums such as television, print, and OOH holding several restrictions around condom ads, social media comes as a savior. Nonetheless, it is imperative condom brands create conversations that are tasteful, in line with the youth today, and raunchy in the right amount – what better than movies here?

We take a look at how condom brands are leveraging movie marketing as a content peg for brand communications.

Durex India

Durex India mostly includes Hollywood movies in their content plan. With witty vibe, short captions, appealing visuals, and appropriate hashtags, they ensure maximum visibility for the brand.

One of their posts that received traction was based on Avengers: End Game. It was noticed by Marvel fans who flooded the comments section, increasing engagement.

Skore India

Designing content around Bollywood seems to give Skore a better chance at targetting Indian consumers. While some creatives talk about sexual acts, others draw sensual parallels for their products. It is interesting how the brand has been consistent with the trend of covering Bollywood movies as topical posts.

In one instance, the brand promoted two movies, Ujda Chaman and Bala in a single post. Recalling the magic of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was another key creative put forth by Skore India.

Playgard Condoms

Almost all the creatives shared by Playgard focus on their dotted condom range. They play around with iconic dialogues and characters of movies. Awaiting its own blue tick, the page continues to promote a variety of Bollywood and Hollywood movies with subtle references and humour.

In some cases, like Gully Boy, the brand did not mention the movie at all. However, the key phrase used was relatable, so it didn’t seem to matter.

Manforce India

Manforce India rarely indulges in movie marketing but when it does, it manages to garner significant engagement. The brand associated itself with Luka Chuppi as an official collaboration, resulting in embedded marketing as well as social media promotions.

The official pages of condom brands often act as platforms for a promotional boost to movie trailers, kickstarting conversations. While movies get topical visibility, condom brands get a chance to break stereotypes, weave narratives and put forth content that is rich in quality.

Comments