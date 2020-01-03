Decade Challenge brand posts show the decennary difference

As we marked an end to the decade earlier this week, Decade Challenge brand posts surfaced, highlighting how much has changed in ten years and how much the brands have contributed to this change.

As we reached the end of a decade, a comparative scan of the decade’s beginning and end started surfacing on Twitter and once the template was floated amongst the brands we observed the year’s first topical trend with Decade Challenge brand posts.

McDonald’s India understands the pain of growing up and highlights how we went from having happy meals to just ‘meals’. Mother Dairy underlines the transformation of ‘doodh’ to ‘chai’ and Haldiram shows how some things never change.

ICICI Bank, Policybazaar, and TechTantra Automation demonstrate how the products and services they offer have advanced in the decade and simplified their consumers’ hassles. JobSquare demonstrates decades may pass but one shouldn’t give up on their dream and how the brand can help consumers fulfill their dream.

More brands accentuate the decennary difference.

JobSquare

ICICI Bank

SMAAASH

Policybazaar

McDonald’s India

Clove Dental

Copa – The Bar

TechTantra Automation

Mother Dairy

Haldiram’s Nagpur

