ISL2019: How FC Goa used Social Media for fan engagement

As the players take on the field for #ISL2019, Social Samosa takes a look at the FC Goa Social Media Strategy and the lessons that come in tow.

FC Goa attempts to ensure that their fans, irrespective of gender or age, feel connected with the club. They use their social media channels to put across a brand narrative of a team representing Goa as well as build their fanbase by creating content around and highlighting the various team players. A look at FC Goa Social Media Strategy.

Cultivating a strong presence on digital media has been a priority for FC Goa for it is the most economical way to reach out to most people in the state as well as in the country.

“We are in our sixth year and as a brand, we have grown strength to strength. The next for us is to have an even bigger presence on the national front. We have seen our supporter base grown in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, the North-East as well as Punjab,” Aditya Datta, COO, FC Goa tells us.

The team has partnered with Radio Indigo (Radio Partner), Prudent (Digital Partner), Inox (Multiplex Partner), Navhind Times (Print Partner) and Zinque (Outdoor Partner) to amplify their brand communication.

FC Goa Social Media Strategy

For FC Goa, fan engagement, team and player updates and awareness around the club activities and initiatives are some of the key objectives when it comes to social media. “Our content on social media is aimed at making sure that as a fan, you do not need to look beyond our social media platforms for any club related information,” Datta says.

Final Training – FC Goa vs ATK 📽 | Have a look at how the boys fared in the last training session ahead of #FCGATK. 💪🏻#BeGoa #HeroISL Posted by FC Goa on Saturday, 14 December 2019

The challenge is not only to be there but also be innovative in our delivery. Our focus is always innovation and quality.

On Facebook and Instagram, most of the team’s communication is visual. They share a mix of creatives and real images, the latter making the bulk of the content. This includes images of both training sessions as well as match days.

The two scenarios feature players in jerseys of different hues, blue and orange, giving a sense of differential narrative, even when the actions in the two sets of images are more often than not same — they play, practice, celebrate and support each other.

On Twitter, one of the key content buckets is the portrayal of real-time action with the help of live-tweeting.

The theme of content strategy across platforms is consistent in terms of hashtags and creatives. #MediaWatch is where the team shares news coverage across mediums. #BeGoa is one of the most prominent hashtag narratives, stringing together the various elements of what the team wishes to be portrayed as — they represent the Goan spirit.

Short videos of match clippings, as well as original content featuring players, are often shared across social media. These are snackable contents that help in establishing communication on behalf of the players, giving fans insights into the game and performance strategies.

Pushing tickets is one of the key communication set online, supported by match schedule details and a website link to facilitate the process.

Building a community

FC Goa has recognised three supporter clubs as the Official FC Goa Supporter Clubs. This helps them connect with fans, being rewarded with their fervent support even during offseason. In an attempt to reach out to younger fans, the team runs projects such as the Junior Gaurs and Soccer Schools.

Kick start your year at FC Goa Soccer Schools and get trained under the top professional coaches. 😍Batch in the South… Posted by FC Goa on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

It works in two primary ways — the team has the resources to support school children through basic training as well as fulfill dreams of meeting with their heroes.

A Sunday well spent. ✅Thank you to the ones who put their efforts into making the Plog Run successful. An initiative to put the waste to its right place. 🗑Until next time! 😁#BeGoa #GoaVsGarbage Posted by FC Goa on Monday, 16 December 2019

“FC Goa believes in not only the growth of the club but also the community that surrounds us. The mural project last season or the Goa vs. Garbage initiative that we have undertaken this season are reflections of the same,” Datta tells us.

Want to know Saviour better and personally? 😎Put forward your questions and the young defender would be happy to answer it. 😁#BeGoa #AskSaviour #AMA Posted by FC Goa on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

“Last season our players became the first ones to do AMAs on Reddit. Our videos for player signings were also very well received. This season we are coming up with new IPs on the media front such as Pioneers of Goa, A-Team etc. to better engage with the new age Indian football fan,” he adds.

Sports marketing trends

The football fandom is on the rise in India and with it, the demands to produce more and better content is understandable, says Datta. A steady supply of and relevant, quality and innovative content is key. Brands need to be willing to try new things and experiment.

You won't get a better offer than this. 😍2019-20 Matchday Jerseys are available for just Rs. 599! 👕😁Head to fcgoa.in/shop and grab it now!#BeGoa Posted by FC Goa on Wednesday, 18 December 2019

The demand for sports merchandising has been key to building a community. “As brands, it is imperative that we be able to cater to those demands in a manner that satisfies our fans, he says, further listing key sports marketing trends.

Brands are identifying non-cricket avenues to make their presence felt in the marketing, with football and kabaddi seeing a surge in terms of communication.

The sports ecosystem is recognising the importance of social channels to build a fanbase and capitalise on brand opportunities.

Efforts are being put in to present a humanised version of athletes and to give followers exclusive, behind-the-scenes insights into the game.

There has been a significant increase in video content consumption with small videos emerging as the strongest form of communication.

