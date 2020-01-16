Infographic: Storytelling to engage & persuade

In the words of Tyrion Lannister, “Stories. There’s nothing in the world more powerful than a good story”. Brand storytelling i.e. using a narrative to advertise your brand can be powerful too.

Brand Storytelling is a significant aspect of marketing and an art in itself. This infographic will help you turn your advertising into an artwork.

There are tens of brand categories such as Retail, FMCG, Telecomms, Airlines, etc. and then there are numerous companies in each category. So how does your brand stand out in this clutter? With brand storytelling.

When a brand shares a story, it gives the consumer an opportunity to emotionally connect with the brand.

Humans are hardwired to react to stories, their reaction can motivate them to engage with your brand and even persuade them to consume your product or service. A story can be used to evoke an emotion and trigger the parts of the brain that induce the consumer to engage with your brand and persuade them.

Samir Vora, Chief Marketing Officer, Dailyhut shares that unique value proposition, data-driven stories, and third-party advocacy infused with apt targeting are marketing trends for successful brand stories in 2020.

This infographic by Quick Sprout explains how brand storytelling can engage and persuade people.

Comments