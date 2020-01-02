New Year brand posts 2020 feature static and motion brand posts with nifty product integrations timed around the theme.

New Year, new brand posts but one exercise remains the same for this revelry – no video campaigns. As most of the digital ad spends are exhausted by the time we reach the year end, most brands invest in either static or motion creatives.

New Year’s theme revolves around resolutions, new beginnings, celebrations, old habits, recaps and more were tapped effectively by these brands. One of the most popular cause-related topic of ‘drink & drive’ wasn’t left out too.

This year observed a number of brands going with the thought of replacing the two zeros in 2020 with their products or logo in front of fireworks. A few managed to end the year with the best of their creativity and some also managed to put across strong messages.

HOOQ India

OnePlus India

Nykaa

GoPro India

Gaana

The Body Shop India

Durex India

Mahindra First Choice Services

Hudson Canola Oil

Fevicol

Fevikwik

Domino’s Pizza India

Amul

reliancesmartmoney.com

McDonald’s India

Pizza Hut India

Ayuriti

Flo

Wrangler Denims

Mad Over Donuts

Bewakoof.com

Volkswagen Financial Services

Drive into the new year with our finest finance deals. Happy New Year!To know more:… Posted by Volkswagen Finance Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday, 31 December 2019

