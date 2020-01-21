Ogilvy India highlights the importance of evidence with #DNAFightsRape

Ogilvy India is raising awareness about the importance of DNA evidence in a conviction for rape, with the help of key stakeholders.

In an attempt to educate the survivors as well as the masses on their role and timely application of DNA forensics, #DNAFightsRape – Save the Evidence was launched recently by Ogilvy India along with GTH-GA and is endorsed by Delhi Police, UN Women, and AIIMS. As a part of the crusade experts across law enforcement, legal, forensics have shown their support by sharing incredibly powerful and thought-provoking videos that reiterate the role of scientific investigation and its most conclusive nature in convicting the guilty, where rape is concerned.

#DNAFightsRape In a nation like India a rape is committed every 20 minute. But what’s even more sad is that these cases go unreported. This is due to the lack of evidence. But what if the evidence is the crime scene itself? And the person to nail the rapist is the rapist himself? This is not wishful thinking but the power of DNA. Watch Suman Nalwa, DCP, Delhi Police, talk about DNA and its power to bring rapists to justice. Posted by Where's the DNA? on Monday, 20 January 2020

In the video featuring Suman Nalwa, DCP, Delhi Police, she is seen narrating the rape incidences that are not reported because the survivor feels that the offence cannot be proved as there was no eyewitness. However, the conviction is still possible if the survivor saves the DNA of the offender. She further added that the survivor must not feel ashamed in coming forward and seeking help from authorities rather it should be the rapist who must be guilty of doing such heinous crime.

#DNAFightsRape There may not be an eye witness to a rape case, but the rapist can still be caught. Justice can still be served. Because it’s the rapist himself who will script his own downfall. Thanks to his DNA. Watch Dr Vivek Sahajpal, Assistant Director (DNA), State Forensic Lab, Himachal Pradesh, talk about DNA and its power to bring rapists to justice. #DNAFightsRape Posted by Where's the DNA? on Monday, 16 December 2019

Prior to this another video featuring Dr. Vivek Sahajpal Assistant Director (DNA Testing), State Forensic Lab, Himachal Pradesh, talked about his experience in having dealt with a number of such cases, highlighting the fact that not all cases get public attention or even the support from their close ones to help fight for themselves. There are thousands out there like Nirbhaya, Disha or a Gudiya who do not get any support to fight the injustice brought on them. The act of rape itself is heinous and what makes it worse is the poor conviction that one sees in such cases due to lack of evidence.

He explains that the rapist inevitably leaves behind his DNA and that the bodily evidence, be it the blood, semen, hair, nail, sweat, saliva, all account for most crucial evidence that can help convict him. Sadly, not many people understand this and in most instances, crucial DNA evidence is lost as the survivor in her state of shock and trauma tends to wash and clean off the evidence.

The campaign #DNAFightsRape was launched on November 25th, on the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, combining forces from the Delhi Police, UN Women India, AIIMS, MARD, and others to support the move. An initiative of Ogilvy and GTH-GA, this is a public awareness drive, that articulates views of subject matter experts, stating the importance of DNA as the world’s best crime-fighting technology and the need for it to be public knowledge.

Forensic DNA is one of the most powerful tools that can help nab criminals in sexual crimes. DNA evidence from rape kits can identify an unknown assailant or confirm the presence of a known suspect. It can connect the suspect to other crime scenes and identify serial offenders. Also, it can exonerate the wrongfully accused.

Nearly every country in the world has forensic capabilities that enable comparing DNA found at crime scenes to that of a database of suspects to find the culprit. However, India is lagging in this respect. We are not doing enough DNA casework, as a result, those guilty of rape and murder often go scot-free!

