Pinterest feature to allow trying lipstick shades before purchase

To help users to decide which shade would genuinely look good on them, Pinterest has decided not to add image altering effects to Try on.

If you have ever scrolled through Pinterest to find makeup inspiration, you are likely to be happy about the platform’s newest update – Try On. With ‘Try on’, you can try on lipstick shades to find a perfect fit. Pinners can try on different lipstick shades for their skin tone, save for later shopping, or buy through the retailer’s site,” says Pinterest.

Available on the mobile app, the feature is powered by Lens. All the users have to do is open the camera on the app and click on ‘Try on’ to find different shades and swipe up to shop from brands like Estée Lauder, Sephora, bareMinerals, Neutrogena, and L’Oreal brands NYX Professional Makeup, YSL Beauté, Lancôme, and Urban Decay.

The ‘Try on’ button will also appear on select products, as well as in search results of terms like ‘matte lipstick’ or ‘red lips’.

The platform has integrated the Try On with their skin tone feature, making it possible for people to see similar lip shades on skin tones that match their own. Also, they wouldn’t offer skin smoothing or image altering effects while using Try On. The platform says, “We believe in celebrating you, and so our AR won’t be augmenting your reality, but rather helping you to make happy and real purchases for your life.”

