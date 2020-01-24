SS40Under40: Shortlisted nominees revealed

Taking a step forward for raising a Toast to the Titans, Social Samosa reveals the shortlisted nominees for the second edition of 40 Under 40.

Social Samosa 40 under 40 is here to raise a Toast to the Titans who have invariably shaped the M & A industry. After receiving a stupendous 200+ list nominations for its second edition, a shortlist of 150 candidates have been revealed.

Media and Advertising harbors innumerable leaders who have scaled heights with their perseverance, relentless efforts, and deep passion for the industry. #SS40Under40 attempts to celebrate and raise a Toast to such Titans in 2020.

Spearheaded by the esteemed jury, Social Samosa initiative is here to unravel the top 40 thought-leaders for their unceasing efforts in the ever-expansive digital ecosystem. Here’s a shoutout to the professionals who made it a step closer to the winners’ list and re-established the marketing axioms.

See the shortlisted nominees here.

The categories under which the nominations were accepted are as below:

Account Management

Analytics

Brand Management

Business

Content Marketing

Creative

Digital Marketing

Media Entrepreneurship/Leadership

Media Planning

Strategy

Social Samosa 40 under 40 strives and hopes to reveal to you the unmatched and unapologetic leaders from across the digital arena.

Hold on to the edge of your seats as we announce the final date and the list of winners in the coming week.

For anything specific about #SS40Under40, write to us at team@socialsamosa.com or tweet to us @Social_Samosa.

Comments