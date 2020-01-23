Twitter launches DM reactions and Set Reminder feature

Twitter DM reactions

Twitter has rolled out DM reactions and has also added a ‘set reminder’ feature for TV Show Events.

To add Twitter DM reactions, click the reaction button (heart and plus icon), or double-tap on the message and pick an emoji from the pop-up.

You can also undo a reaction at any time and it will be removed from the message for the sender and receiver.

Click or tap on a reaction in a conversation to view who reacted to the message. Additionally, users will also receive a notification any time a new reaction is added to a message. Reactions in DMs have been available on Instagram and Facebook.

The ‘Set Reminder’ feature recently launched appears on the bottom of a tweet to add a CTA. The feature can also be seen on event pages on Twitter Explore. The feature can be used on TV Show event pages to set a reminder for upcoming shows.

Twitter, previously had launched a similar feature called ‘Tune-in Reminders’. Social Media is a hotbed for conversations around TV shows and movies. Facebook recently had launched a similar feature enabling users to set reminders for movies.


