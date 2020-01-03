YouTube introduces features and updates for streaming devices

YouTube has launched features for the mobile app, other streaming devices and has also expanded to more devices in more resolutions.

Voice Search

YouTube has introduced the feature of voice search within the app when casting to a Smart TV, for Android & iOS mobile devices.

The feature is designed to aid users to search YouTube content easily on TV. Searching for content was an actual hassle on TV. You’d have to navigate through the whole keypad to type a single letter. The feature would simplify searching, wherein your mobile acts like an Alexa stick to use voice.

Voice Search was first rolled out for Android in January 2019.

Who’s Watching

The feature lets you switch between multiple YouTube profiles linked to tone devices in a household.

It is designed to give each viewer in a household their own individual experience based on their personalized recommendations, subscriptions, and favorite creators.

Although, if you try to cast or open the YouTube on TV app twice during the same day, you’ll be defaulted to the last account you were signed into.

Navigation Menu

The updated navigation menu displays on the left side of the screen with access to pages like music, news, and gaming. Users will also be able to see which account they’re signed in from in the top-left corner, above the menu.

Devices & Screen Resolutions

The official YouTube app had recently been launched on Amazon Fire TV devices and it also works with Alexa.

YouTube on PS4 and PS4 Pro now also supports HDR.

While YouTube announced its expansion to more devices and new features, few users have complained about YouTube not working on their TV, Android boxes and on Mi TV, with a notification saying ‘This action isn’t allowed’.

Comments