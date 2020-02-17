Agency Feature: Digital Series

How do we define Digital Series?

Digital Series is a platform that can help educational institutions, real estate projects, and healthcare and lifestyle brands to achieve milestones.

A digital marketing agency of Chandigarh, Digital Series has worked for 50+ brands across sectors. With a 360 ̊ approach towards handling everything related to uplifting brands on digital space and maintaining it, we provide services to education, real estate, and healthcare brands to boost their reach and engagement through a holistic strategy.

What do we do?

Emphasis on three specific domains i.e. Marketing, Content, and Photography, forms the crux of the company. Our curated service DBM (Digital Brand Management) includes everything related to brand making, building, advertising, and lead generation campaigning.

Why do we do it?

Through the research of initial days, we found there was a considerable gap in the way agencies took digital marketing without a proper understanding of brand management. So, we initiated DBM out of a desire to fill that gap that existed within the Digital Marketing space of North India.

How do we evolve?

At the core of DSA, we believe that social media interactions are all about real people. We create and deliver services by taking care of the fact that behind every blue screen, there is a person with real emotions.

We keep on evolving our strategies so that our client’s social media panels communicate with their users and customers.

Social responsibility in social media

We do proper research about the target audience and the client’s business category before taking things further.

We proactively respond to the customer’s queries on all the digital panels and makes sure that we have a proper understanding of the context of which the customer is talking about.

One cannot ignore the fact that our audience knows more than what we do. It is our social responsibility to check out the facts before contributing it anywhere and doesn’t make use of hearsays or rumors to get fame.

We also make sure that the client’s policies or any credentials are not being violated.

We deliver the services in the unbiased form and do not discriminate against people on the basis of age, gender, caste, creed or religion.

We learned the hard way

The secret of getting ahead in business is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking the complex overwhelming tasks into smaller manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one. There are simple things that a person needs to keep in mind while starting a business, know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed.

The industry as we foresee

Since the launch of Digital India in 2015 as an initiative to improve online infrastructure and empower digital technologies and digital marketing, there has been mushrooming of a total market of start-ups, services and more.

The future of Digital Marketing in India is enormous due to low internet penetration, poor physical infrastructure, wide-area and spread out population.

A day without Internet

A day without the Internet will be like no oxygen for internet users.

