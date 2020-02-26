Infographic: Strategy Guide for Digital Advertising

This infographic will help you develop an efficient strategy revolving around Reach, CPA, and CTR, for digital advertising.

Digital advertising is speculated to grow 30% Year on Year in 2020, with Mobile advertising estimated to contribute 70% of the digital ad revenue. Steadily, digital is also estimated to outgrow the most penetrating medium yet – TV. The infographic will help you leverage the digital reach.

The penetration of digital in 2020 is unavoidable. Whichever sector your brand may be from, there is a huge possibility of your target audience having a digital presence.

The infographic taps through the three eminent factors digital strategies revolve around – Reach: Unique users you have exposed your ad to; Click-Through Rate(CTR): The ratio of users who click on a specific link to the number of total users who view a page, email, or advertisement; Cost Per Acquisition(CPA): Marketing metric that measures the aggregate cost to acquire one paying customer on a campaign or channel level.

This infographic is by MarketingProfs.

