#LifeInPie brand share a slice of topicality
#LifeInPie brand posts present statistical graphics to illustrate life with and without their brands.
A creative template floated by Refreshing Designs has been picked up by several brands and have produced #LifeInPie brand posts. The template – a pie chart that shows two slices, is being used by brands to show the primacy of their products.
Factors such as speedy service, better quality, superior taste, cost of consumption and easy accessibility are being highlighted with this minimal template.
Brands like Livspace.com, Reliance Fresh, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, FAASOS, and more theme their creatives around highlighting their merits.
More brands such as Goibibo, Universal Music India, and more compose their creatives around relatable instances revolving when it comes to their brand.
Livspace.com
Onroad Co.
Reliance Fresh
Tata Tea Chakra Gold
Goibibo
Pampers India
FAASOS
Heritage Laminates
Papa Audio
BBLUNT India
Universal Music India
PVR Cinemas
Novotel Goa Resort & Spa
TopCashback India
Real Food Bakers
