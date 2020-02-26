LifeInPie brand share a slice of topicality

#LifeInPie brand posts present statistical graphics to illustrate life with and without their brands.

A creative template floated by Refreshing Designs has been picked up by several brands and have produced #LifeInPie brand posts. The template – a pie chart that shows two slices, is being used by brands to show the primacy of their products.

Factors such as speedy service, better quality, superior taste, cost of consumption and easy accessibility are being highlighted with this minimal template.

Brands like Livspace.com, Reliance Fresh, Tata Tea Chakra Gold, FAASOS, and more theme their creatives around highlighting their merits.

More brands such as Goibibo, Universal Music India, and more compose their creatives around relatable instances revolving when it comes to their brand.

Livspace.com

Onroad Co.

Reliance Fresh

Tata Tea Chakra Gold

Goibibo

Pampers India

FAASOS

Heritage Laminates

Papa Audio

BBLUNT India

Universal Music India

PVR Cinemas

Novotel Goa Resort & Spa

TopCashback India

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9BbT1vptR2/

Real Food Bakers

