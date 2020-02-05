Cut costs and spend savings on building your blog: Parakram Rana

Parakram Rana explains how if you are not yourself while promoting a brand, it automatically shows in the picture and the response you get.

Parakram Rana tells us about the importance of being authentic and consistent with work. He also dwells on the importance of collaborating with the right photographer and how students make for food resources without splurging for services.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all began two years ago when I was got offered money to attend a fashion event. Prior to that, I would post looks on Instagram that were created purely out of passion.

What’s in the name?

My blog is called The Style Versatile and that is who I am truly am. While thinking of a name, I had asked myself — what kind of style do you like? I could not think of one as I like to experiment with various kinds. Hence, the name The Style Versatile was born. The bonus is how it has a perfect rhyme.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

My USP is being myself. About 75 per cent of my content is taken with my phone, where I capture my true life and self. I take my camera everywhere I go and the real me is quite fun and eventful, I must say.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

I stay updated with the trends and incorporate them into my posts. I simply put together a look and then get it clicked at various locations. I keep experimenting with options and learn in the process. Staying relevant for me means to be consistent and to be relatable is about interacting with the audiences.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Based on the content I create for my audiences, brands approach me. When the factor of reach gets added to the mix, cash flows.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

It is very important to discuss briefs with clients and keep them updated. They need to understand the way we wish to portray their brands, keeping in mind our aesthetics and personality. First, we need to be able to show our true self and then comes the brief. If you are not yourself while promoting a brand, it automatically shows in the picture as well as the response you get. At the end of the day, they should not be contacting you only for your following but who you are as an individual.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

There was a big brand that got in touch with me for a collaboration that was specifically for male bloggers. When I received the product was to sign the ‘delivered’ sheet, I happened to read the names of other bloggers who were a part of the campaign. These were people who I considered to be my seniors in the industry for they had way more experience. It gave me a big motivational boost.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

To promote a dishwashing soap brand, I had to click pictures of my utensils at home. They were willing to pay double and it nearly an offer I couldn’t refuse but I knew that this was completely irrelevant to my blog.

If not blogging, you would be?

I also style celebrities and do costumes of TVCs. I would have been doing more of that, I guess.

A day in your life…

Working from home, researching a ton of stuff for my upcoming projects, editing my vlogs, working out and have lots of coffee.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

Be who you are, it is the most important. Find the right photographer to click your pictures well. Take my word, student photographers are way better and more hardworking. Don’t hesitate in approaching them for work. Plus, it ends up costing way less. Learn how to edit pictures on Photoshop and Lightroom. Borrow clothes from your friends instead of spending your pocket money on clothes. Find ways to cut costs and spend those savings on building your blog.

Your Favorite Influencer

I don’t have one and it keeps changing but for now, I am enjoying Tanner Reese and

I don’t have one and it keeps changing but for now, I am enjoying Tanner Reese and @zacarrive for they have cooler hair than me.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

It is just the beginning and I am working on so many things. So yeah, the future sure is going to be as bright as the colour of my current hair!

Comments