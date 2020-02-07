Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. LAVA’s #SendItBack, Facebook’s Super Bowl debut and more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features LAVA’s #SendItBack, Facebook’s Super Bowl debut, Carmesi’s new Instagram campaign about inclusivity in menstrual products, and more.

Inside: LAVA’s causevertising attempt with #SendItBack

LAVA Republic Day campaign titled #SendItBack puts the spotlight on the menace of fake forwards. We talk to the brand-agency duo to know what went behind its conceptualization. Read more here.

Facebook makes Super Bowl debut, asks Ready to Rock?

The 2020 Super Bowl Facebook advertisement concentrates on the diversity of Facebook Groups, there is one for everyone they claim. Read more here.

Carmesi leverages Instagram to discuss inclusive period care

In a new campaign on Instagram, Carmesi is nudging people to understand the plight of unaffordable menstrual products and support girls to keep moving. Read more here.

Brands attempt to ‘can’ cancer with ‘I am and I will’ awareness posts

With the theme of ‘I am and I will’, brands aim to empower their audiences to take charge and take action, this World Cancer Day. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Vicco Turmeric – before healthy became mainstream

Not guilty of humming the infamous Vicco jingle, the Vicco Turmeric advertising journey of six decades is no less than a force to reckon with. Read more here.

Does United Colors of Benetton’s #UnitedByFaith click?

Benetton India revived its #UnitedBy series with #UnitedBy Faith campaign this Republic Day. Experts analyze the film’s concept an execution while also marking its impact. Read more here.

#SonaManaHai bans sleep to spectate UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions propels football fans to forfeit sleep via #SonaManaHai and back the players during wee hours. Read more here.

Avengers: Endgame – Takeaways from Marvel India for culturally relevant marketing

Marvel Studios has redefined Superhero Fiction in a rather desi way, and are rewriting their brand image in India with links to the culture. Read more here.

Supr Daily launches debut campaign #BeSuprDaily

The Supr Daily campaign highlights the convenience, simplicity, and reliability of daily grocery delivery options offered by the brand. Read more here.

Fevicol Social Media Strategy: Taking OOH social…

Fevicol social media strategy has not broken the ultimate bond with its humorous ads and carried forward its legacy from TVCs to digital. Read more here.

Budget 2020 marks no cap on brand creatives

Brands augment awareness through Budget 2020 creatives and put forth predictions about the proposal’s impact on the common citizens. Read more here.

Snickers launches new campaign to woo students

To leverage the exam season, Snickers has launched limited-edition bars as well as a campaign that says: Stress Mat Lo, Snickers Lo. Read more here.

New trending formats for brands to try next week

If you are looking for new trending formats to include in your weekly plan, read on to know of some of the best we have spotted recently. Read more here.

