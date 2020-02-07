Social Media News Round Up: Twitter labels for manipulated media, Snapchat’s support for 5 new languages & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Twitter introducing labels for manipulated media, Snapchat announcing support for five new languages and more.

Twitter introduces labels for manipulated media

Twitter is initiating a new rule and a label for tampered posts, in an attempt to tackle manipulated media. Read more here.

Snapchat to support 5 new Indian languages

Snapchat to support nine Indian languages including Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Punjabi. Read more here.

Instagram Updates: DMs for desktop & Story sharing

Instagram has introduced several updates for Direct Messages, Story sharing features, and more. Read more here.

Testing: TikTok’s profile redesign

TikTok is testing an Instagram-like Profile redesign shifting focus from accounts’ follow count. Read more here.

#UnionBudget2020 saw 11 lakh tweets in a week

Twitter saw more than 11 lakh Budget-related Tweets recorded between January 30th 2020, to February 3rd 2020, as Indians took to the platform to share views. Read more here.

Instagram now suggests accounts you can unfollow

Instagram is launching categories in your following list to easily view and edit it, according to your current preferences. Read more here.

Twitter discloses an API incident impacting your Account Identity

Twitter reveals ‘someone’ was using a large network of fake accounts to exploit their API and match usernames to phone numbers. Read more here.

YouTube Updates: Web Interface, $100M funding & more

YouTube updates include the platform changing its web interface, investing $100M in kids’ content and YouTube Music getting new features. Read more here.

