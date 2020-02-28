Social Media News Round-Up: LinkedIn tests Stories, Facebook Creator Studio app and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by LinkedIn testing stories, Facebook launching Creator Studio mobile app and TikTok introducing pinning stickers.

LinkedIn launches new features and tests Stories

LinkedIn launches new features to display work samples and explore job opportunities, along with testing Stories. New LinkedIn features include a job filter called ‘Fair Chance’ and a new section on Profile called ‘Featured’. Read more here.

Facebook launches Creator Studio mobile app

The Facebook Creator Studio is launched as a complement to the desktop hub, aiding brands, creators, and publishers to manage content and track performance. Users can view and edit posts, manage multiple pages, check insights, respond to messages, and check notifications. Read more here.

Snapchat amplifies AR capacity with Ground Transformation

Snapchat launched a new AR effect that transforms the ground through the Snap camera view to landscapes of water, lava, and more. Read more here.

Now pin stickers to your TikTok videos

Making the platform slightly more similar to Instagram and Snapchat, TikTok this week added the feature to pin stickers on videos. When pinned, the sticker will become an object in the clip. It will stay in place even as the creator moves about in the video. Read more here.

How Tag Snag helps find popular & relevant tags for YouTube videos

Tag Snag, a Google Chrome extension can help you find popular tags on YouTube for your video and also grab all your competitor’s tags. The tool can help you grab all tags from a single video, bag all video tags from the top ten videos of a search keyword and copy tags for your own videos on YouTube. Read more here.

