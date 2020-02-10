Super Bowl 2020 Campaigns: From Bizarre to Big-Budget

As the triumphant of the Super Bowl 2020 emerges, we present the campaigns that championed the prolific affair.

The vastly popular sporting event in the world garnered an average of 99.9 million TV viewers and a 41.7 household rating, according to Nielsen. And the cost of a 30-second ad slot during the broadcast was a whopping $5.6 million. Filling up these opulent ad slots were larger than life Super Bowl 2020 campaigns.

The expensive space calls out to the big daddies to showcase the most monumental campaigns of the year. And as viewers experience an emotional roller coaster during the game’s broadcast, most campaigns ride high on sentiments by either being enthusiastically fun & humorous or intensely emotional.

Brands have gone all out with their ad spends on these campaigns. The scale at which few of these campaigns are produced, the number of celebrities and personalities being featured, and the bizarre use of these personalities, gives us a hint of the lavish spends on the production and distribution of these campaigns.

Recently, YouTube ranked the most viewed Super Bowl 2020 spots. Although several campaigns were released ahead of the telecast, the rankings give an indication of the ads that managed to be popular and raise awareness.

Amazon’s #BeforeAlexa sits atop, followed by Facebook’s ‘Ready To Rock?’, Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’, Hyundai’s ‘Smaht Pahk’, and T-Mobile’s ‘Mama Tests T-Mobile’s 5G Network’, respectively emerge at the top five spots.

Ad Age partnered with iSpot.tv, to catch a sight of the digital activities revolving the Super Bowl 2020 campaigns across platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and search engines.

According to the report, Jeep, Facebook, GMC’s Quiet Revolution, Google’s Loretta, and Doritos’ The Cool Ranch, gained the top five ranks respectively.

Google’s Loretta alluringly captures an intimate narrative of timeless love, portrayed through Google’s interface, a practice by the brand previously used for Valentine’s Day campaign, Parisian Love.

Amazon portrays life #BeforeAlexa, Snickers celebrates a decade of their ‘You’re Not You, When You’re Hungry’ Campaign, Microsoft and Kia Motors feature Coach Katie Sowers & athlete Josh Jacobs respectively.

Hyundai promotes smart parking with a multi-starrer line-up ft. Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz. And Cheetos brings MC Hammer into play in the most bizarre way. More campaigns go for the touchdown.

Loretta – Google

#BeforeAlexa – Amazon

#SnickersFixtheWorld – Snickers

Be The One Ft. Katie Sowers – Microsoft

Famous Order – McDonald’s

Smaht Pahk Ft. John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch, & Chris Evans – Hyundai USA

The Heist – Porsche

Can’t Touch This – Cheetos

Typical American – Budweiser

Love Takes Action – New York Life Insurance

Best Thing Since Sliced Bread – Little Caesars

Tough Never Quits Ft. Josh Jacobs – Kia Motors America

Inside Post’s Brain Ft. Post Malone – Bud Light

As Good As The Original Ft. Bryan Cranston – Mountain Dew

The Amazing Things 5G Won’t Do – Verizon

Mama Tests T-Mobile’s 5G Network Ft. Anthony Anderson – T-Mobile

Groundhog Day Ft. Bill Murray – Jeep

Ready to Rock? – Facebook

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Super Bowl 2020 campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

