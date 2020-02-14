Valentine’s Day brand posts celebrate the romance

Valentine's Day brand posts

Valentine’s Day brand posts whisper sweet nothings in the ears of their consumers through social media creatives.

While Valentine’s Day 2020 saw a flood of full-fledged video campaigns, static & motion brand posts pair up with brand integrations & product promotions.

Brands look forward to this occasion and the increased consumer spends. But the brands have been shifting from gifting and are using it Valentine’s as a holistic theme, the listicle features posts that creatively fit around the theme of love.

Several brands tap, numerous expressions of love spanning from self-love, the loyal consumers they love and, and the products they would love.

ICICI Bank, Lionsgate Play, Tata Health, RadioOne India, Godrej Group and more express affection.

ICICI Bank

Lionsgate Play

Tata Health

Taco Bell India

Volvo CE India

Parle-G

HOOQ India

CHUK

RadioOne India

Zefo

PVR Pictures

Quikr

RESET Gym

Pizza Hut India

Godrej Group

Here’s what we want to tell our true love today. Hope you’ll love it too. “Dear India, It's been over a hundred years since we fell in love with you. We've had beautiful memories together. We wish this lasts forever. On Valentine’s Day, here’s us thinking about our future together. We promise to keep you safe, from thefts to mosquitoes. We will take care of your little ones and treat all your children equally. We will do our best to make your greens greener, and your blues, bluer. We will take your business around the world, and even to the moon and the stars. We will stand by your farmers and the animals that graze your lands. We will ensure that you stay cool, healthy and happy in the homes we build you. We’ve loved you since a hundred years. Here’s to loving you the same for a thousand more. #TheLittleThingsWeDo for love. Happy Valentine’s Day, India.” ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #DearIndia #ValentinesDay #HappyValentinesDay #ValentinesDay2020 #Equality #India #Indian #Love #IndiaLove #LoveLetter

Coffee Culture

reliancesmartmoney.com

Mumbai Metro

