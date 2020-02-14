Valentine’s Day brand posts celebrate the romance
Valentine’s Day brand posts whisper sweet nothings in the ears of their consumers through social media creatives.
While Valentine’s Day 2020 saw a flood of full-fledged video campaigns, static & motion brand posts pair up with brand integrations & product promotions.
Brands look forward to this occasion and the increased consumer spends. But the brands have been shifting from gifting and are using it Valentine’s as a holistic theme, the listicle features posts that creatively fit around the theme of love.
Several brands tap, numerous expressions of love spanning from self-love, the loyal consumers they love and, and the products they would love.
ICICI Bank, Lionsgate Play, Tata Health, RadioOne India, Godrej Group and more express affection.
Also Read: Brands share love with Valentine’s Day 2020 campaigns
ICICI Bank
Lionsgate Play
Tata Health
Taco Bell India
Volvo CE India
Parle-G
HOOQ India
CHUK
RadioOne India
Zefo
PVR Pictures
Quikr
RESET Gym
Pizza Hut India
Godrej Group
Coffee Culture
reliancesmartmoney.com
Mumbai Metro
If we have missed out on any of your favorite brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.