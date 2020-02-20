You don’t need Dus Bahane to check out these brand posts

Topical Marketing has become these brands’ DNA and increased engagement is their objective (or manzil). Here are Dus Bahane brand posts to take your dil.

After T-Series released a cringe-worthy remixed version of the 2005 hit – Dus Bahane for Baaghi 3, the song triggered a ton of cold reactions and a meme template. The template was circulating rapidly and by the looks of it, Zomato was one of the first brand posts, followed by others.

The topical trend observed numerous brands from the Entertainment sector such as OTT platforms, production houses, TV Channels, as the theme easily fits around a scene from any of their movies or series.

Although, several from various sectors fused the light-hearted entertaining theme into their products, offerings, and more scenarios revolving the brand.

Mahindra First Choice Services

WanderOn

The Big Barbeque

Bulbul Shop

UrbanMooch

Comedy Central India

Blu Smart

Mother Dairy Ice Creams

Nearbuy

d2h

Mother Dairy

Amazon Prime Video IN

Bobble Indic Keyboard

Nick India

Netflix India

Zee Cinema

MX Player

Living Foodz

Fox Star Hindi

Zomato India

Special shout to the lyricists Vishal-Shekhar for their contribution to this trend.

