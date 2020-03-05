Don’t miss the #NowCalling brand posts

#NowCalling brand posts

Social media is ringing with #NowCalling brand posts and you can scroll through and answer their calls here.

The format is as simple as getting a call: name of the caller, name of the brand and the option to answer. #NowCalling brand posts use the template to highlight their products and services.

The format is presently populated with close to 650 posts by various brands and has been adapted by several sectors such as Finance, TV, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Automobile, and many more.

Also Read: Brand posts get infected by #SonuKismile

Mumbai Localz

Fortis Mental Health

Comedy Central India

Ādya Organics

ICICI Prudential Life

Bajaj Allianz Life

Pepsi India

Slice India

Dunkin’ Donuts India

World Of Meera

Goodknight India

ZEE5

99 Pancakes

Nexa

Parle-G

View this post on Instagram

Pick up (with a cup of Chai). #NowCalling #ParleG

A post shared by Parle-G (@officialparleg) on

Purplle

Movies Now

Saregama India

Star World

Unacademy

Magic Mountain Amusement Park

Monteria Resort

Coffee Culture

Dabur Chyawanprash

Bobbi Brown India

PAYBACK India

Indigo Paints

Shaadi.com

Head & Shoulders India

Philips Sound

DaadhiMooch

Parachute Advansed

YouTube India

View this post on Instagram

You see this, wyd? #NowCalling

A post shared by YouTube India (@youtubeindia) on

Colors TV

Ayushakti Ayurved

If we have missed out on any of your favorite #NowCalling brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.


Comments

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Cannes 2019 Social & Influencers

SBI Life Dutee Chand

Prega News campaigns

#DidYouMean brand posts

Dove Campaigns

Facebook campaign

#SonuKiSmile brand posts