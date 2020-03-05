Don’t miss the #NowCalling brand posts
Social media is ringing with #NowCalling brand posts and you can scroll through and answer their calls here.
The format is as simple as getting a call: name of the caller, name of the brand and the option to answer. #NowCalling brand posts use the template to highlight their products and services.
The format is presently populated with close to 650 posts by various brands and has been adapted by several sectors such as Finance, TV, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Automobile, and many more.
Also Read: Brand posts get infected by #SonuKismile
Mumbai Localz
Fortis Mental Health
Comedy Central India
Ādya Organics
ICICI Prudential Life
Bajaj Allianz Life
Pepsi India
Slice India
Dunkin’ Donuts India
World Of Meera
Goodknight India
ZEE5
99 Pancakes
Nexa
Parle-G
Purplle
Movies Now
Saregama India
Star World
Unacademy
Magic Mountain Amusement Park
Monteria Resort
Coffee Culture
Dabur Chyawanprash
Bobbi Brown India
PAYBACK India
Indigo Paints
Shaadi.com
Head & Shoulders India
Philips Sound
DaadhiMooch
Parachute Advansed
YouTube India
Colors TV
Ayushakti Ayurved
If we have missed out on any of your favorite #NowCalling brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.
