Instagram launches Stay Home sticker

Once you tap the “Stay Home” story, you can see how your friends are keeping safe at home all in one place, if they’ve used the sticker. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook and Instagram are supporting the global public health community’s work to keep people informed.
Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in January, the company has taken steps to ensure everyone has access to accurate information, stop misinformation and harmful content, and support global health experts, local governments, businesses, and communities. Now, Instagram has launched a ‘Stay home’ sticker.
In the words of Tara Bedi, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, “Keeping our community safe and informed is our top priority and we’re doing a number of things to encourage safe and responsible behavior. We’re seeing the Instagram community rallying for everyone around them by sharing their passions, and keeping everyone engaged and entertained. To support those efforts and to serve as a simple reminder to stay at home, we’re launching this ‘Stay Home’ sticker today, available in English and Hindi.”
The message in the sticker also shows up in Hindi, as ghar pe raho. The stickers are available in English and Hindi.
How to sue the sticker?
Since last week, Instagram also started showing information from @WHO and local health ministries at the top of Instagram’s Feed, so people are updated with relevant and up-to-date resources.