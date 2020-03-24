Instagram launches Stay Home sticker

Instagram today launched a sticker to spread the message of staying home. When the sticker is added to a Story, it can be featured in the “Stay Home” story.

Once you tap the “Stay Home” story, you can see how your friends are keeping safe at home all in one place, if they’ve used the sticker. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Facebook and Instagram are supporting the global public health community’s work to keep people informed.

Today we’re launching a new “Stay Home” sticker that you can find in Stories. If you use the sticker, your photo or video will be added to a shared Instagram story where people can see how you're staying home and staying safe ❤ pic.twitter.com/MtU3d4bKKq — Instagram (@instagram) March 21, 2020

Since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a public health emergency in January, the company has taken steps to ensure everyone has access to accurate information, stop misinformation and harmful content, and support global health experts, local governments, businesses, and communities. Now, Instagram has launched a ‘Stay home’ sticker.

In the words of Tara Bedi, Public Policy Manager, Instagram, “Keeping our community safe and informed is our top priority and we’re doing a number of things to encourage safe and responsible behavior. We’re seeing the Instagram community rallying for everyone around them by sharing their passions, and keeping everyone engaged and entertained. To support those efforts and to serve as a simple reminder to stay at home, we’re launching this ‘Stay Home’ sticker today, available in English and Hindi.”

The message in the sticker also shows up in Hindi, as ghar pe raho. The stickers are available in English and Hindi.

How to sue the sticker?

Swipe to the Instagram camera and take a photo.

Click on the sticker icon and find the sticker in the sticker tray (first position).

The default option will be the sticker with the text “Stay Home,” but you can tap on the sticker, and toggle to a non-text version.

Send the photo to your Instagram Stories.

You will see a “Stay Home” story at the front of your stories bar when several of your friends post a story with the “Stay Home” sticker.

Simply tap the “Stay Home” story to see how your friends are staying safe at home during COVID-19.

Since last week, Instagram also started showing information from @WHO and local health ministries at the top of Instagram’s Feed, so people are updated with relevant and up-to-date resources.

