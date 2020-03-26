Lifebuoy ups COVID-19 awareness efforts with new collaborations

As an attempt to spread awareness about COVID-19, Lifebuoy is running a TikTok campaign with influencers. Additionally, the brand is helping BMC amplify efforts in reaching out to citizens.

Lifebuoy is the second prominent soap brand to leverage TikTok influencers to fight back at COVID-19. A similar route was recently taken by Dettol with the #HandWashChallenge. The brand is also a part of the recently launched Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s awareness campaign. In both cases, the brand has taken a lyrical route to promote hand hygiene.

While the TikTok campaign is being run under the #LifebuoyKarona hashtag, the BMC campaign video is a part of their larger #CoronaSeMatDarona narrative.

#LifebuoyKarona on TikTok

Several celebrities and TikTok influencers have been roped in by the brand to promote the performative steps against the brand’s background score. These include Badshah, Arjun Bijlani, Aashika Bhatia, Faizal Siddiqui and more. Each of these videos has the hashtag sticker on them.

It should be noted that prominent TikTok influencer Awez Darbar who is a part of the Lifebuoy campaign was also involved in the Dettol campaign earlier this month.

The campaign has been launched as a challenge where each participant uploading the video has to tag three more friends, helping the good habit of handwashing go viral.

BMC says #CoronaSeMatDarona

Earlier this month, BMC had gone big with putting up hoardings in the city to reassure Mumbaikars that they are fighting back against COVID-19 the best they can. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign is an attempt to control the panic and focus on preventive methods. Now the campaign has been prominently extended to digital with the launch of a new campaign video, in collaboration with Lifebuoy.

In the municipality awareness campaign video, the sentiment has been put forth in a dramatic way. It shows a young girl in the getup of a teacher, explaining the importance of hygiene to elders. Lifebuoy has been mentioned as a collaborator in the end with product placement in the handwashing scene. The video has been released in Hindi and Marathi.

