Preeti Chauhan feels there is space for everyone in the blogosphere

Being well-read and up to date with the latest happenings in the food sector, about eateries helps Preeti Chauhan create relevant content.

Given the visual nature of digital, Preeti Chauhan feels it is important for bloggers to develop technical skills and be good at clicking and editing pictures. She tells us more about her content creation process.

Looking back, where did it all begin?

It all started five years ago when I left my job as a chief medical consultant and started reading and writing again. This is when I came to know about blogging as a medium to connect with more like-minded people.

What’s in the name?

While starting out, I wrote about beauty and food (easy trending topics with a young baby on my hands). You could say I started indulging in vanity and greed, which are two of the seven cardinal sins in Christianity. So, instead of going for Simply Preeti as the title of my blog, I went for the more catchy, Sin-ply Pretty.

What is your USP in this cluttered space? How does your content give you an edge?

I write on topics that appeal to the Urban Modern Indian. It is a niche that includes a select audience. Being a doctor and a mom, I try to focus on pleasure as well as health. With the niche being full of young people, I think being clinically experienced helps me add an edge to my content.

Please take us through your content creation process. How do you stay relevant and relatable?

One needs to be well-read and that means staying abreast with the latest openings, whether it is in our practice or in the food sector. Besides that, brands approach us when they launch a new menu and that gives us a sneak peek and an early bird advantage to keep us a step ahead.

How do you make moolah with your efforts?

Unfortunately, there are thousands of bloggers here, without any qualifying criteria except follower count. Making a living out of it is difficult unless one belongs to the technology segment. However, perseverance and quality do pay off. I am able to earn from sponsored posts.

How do you maintain editorial objectivity with the influx of brand briefs?

It is a fine line that one has to walk as brands need promotions and the audience needs an honest opinion so we do not compromise with the quality of review as it is the audience that has given us the brands and not vice versa.

One instance/experience that made it all worthwhile

When I began, it was just to kill time. I was unsure of my footing. However, when I got paid for my first sponsored post and got recognition and praise from my extended family for my work, it seemed that I carved a niche for myself.

Weirdest brand brief/request ever

I once got an offer to create a fun video that needed me to eat weird food combinations. The weirder the better! I had politely declined.

If not blogging, you would be?

I treat patients with homoeopathy and raise awareness about wellbeing. With my writing, I also try to raise awareness about social issues.

A day in your life…

It started with making breakfast for my family and sending the kids off to school. It is followed by working out and then going off to work. I usually write in late evenings or early mornings.

Message/tips for upcoming bloggers

There is a space for everyone. Concentrate on quality, persevere and create your own niche. It pays to be technically strong, so learn to take good pictures and edit them as well. It’s important when you are dealing with visual mediums.

Your Favorite Influencer

I am a big fan of Pradeep Kumar from Hellbound Bloggers. It is basically a tech blog that puts up blogging tips. Another favourite is Mridula Dwivedi from Travel Tales of India, who had made solo travelling a not to impossible dream for Indian women.

The Future you foresee for your Personal Brand

As of now, I am enjoying the journey and learning the lessons that this journey is bringing to me.

