Social Distancing brand posts signify separation
Social Distancing brand posts spell out the most essential practice each human should implement right now – staying away.
Social Distancing has been suggested to be the most significant practice to curb the spread of coronavirus by WHO, more leading health organizations and also our Ministry Of Health. India observed Janta Curfew and more state-specific containment measures have also been announced in line with.
Social Distancing brand posts aligned to spread the good word and explain the importance of this practice have been flocking social media since.
Brands used ingenious ways to disseminate this message. Logos, Taglines, humor, earnest messages, family of products, and relatable instances were all used to communicate the message.
The spread of this message and its obedience holds the utmost significance in the second-most populous country in the world, to limit the outbreak of the virus that is spread by contact.
Nike
ZEE
Coca-Cola India
HDFC Bank
POPxoShop
Burger King India
Nivea Men India
Garnier India
Parle Products
BMW Motorrad India
DailyObjects.com
Goibibo
Dineout India
Urban Company
SBI Life Insurance
Unacademy
Airtel India
In the meantime, stay home, stay safe, stay strong.