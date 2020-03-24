Social Distancing brand posts signify separation

Social Distancing brand posts spell out the most essential practice each human should implement right now – staying away.

Social Distancing has been suggested to be the most significant practice to curb the spread of coronavirus by WHO, more leading health organizations and also our Ministry Of Health. India observed Janta Curfew and more state-specific containment measures have also been announced in line with.

Social Distancing brand posts aligned to spread the good word and explain the importance of this practice have been flocking social media since.

Brands used ingenious ways to disseminate this message. Logos, Taglines, humor, earnest messages, family of products, and relatable instances were all used to communicate the message.

The spread of this message and its obedience holds the utmost significance in the second-most populous country in the world, to limit the outbreak of the virus that is spread by contact.

Nike

ZEE

Coca-Cola India

HDFC Bank

POPxoShop

Burger King India

Nivea Men India

Garnier India

Parle Products

BMW Motorrad India

DailyObjects.com

Goibibo

Dineout India

Urban Company

SBI Life Insurance

Unacademy

Airtel India

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Social Distancing brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

In the meantime, stay home, stay safe, stay strong.

Comments