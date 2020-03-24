Social Distancing brand posts signify separation

Social Distancing brand posts

Social Distancing brand posts spell out the most essential practice each human should implement right now – staying away.

Social Distancing has been suggested to be the most significant practice to curb the spread of coronavirus by WHO, more leading health organizations and also our Ministry Of Health. India observed Janta Curfew and more state-specific containment measures have also been announced in line with.

Social Distancing brand posts aligned to spread the good word and explain the importance of this practice have been flocking social media since.

Brands used ingenious ways to disseminate this message. Logos, Taglines, humor, earnest messages, family of products, and relatable instances were all used to communicate the message.

The spread of this message and its obedience holds the utmost significance in the second-most populous country in the world, to limit the outbreak of the virus that is spread by contact.

Also Read: COVID-19: F&B brands leverage Instagram to reiterate hygiene measures amid pandemic

Nike

ZEE

Coca-Cola India

HDFC Bank

POPxoShop

Burger King India

Nivea Men India

View this post on Instagram

Stay safe. #ItStartsWithYou

A post shared by NIVEA MEN INDIA (@niveamenindia) on

Garnier India

View this post on Instagram

We’re all in this together 💚 #StaySafe

A post shared by Garnier India (@garnierindia) on

Parle Products

social distancing brand posts
View On Instagram

BMW Motorrad India

DailyObjects.com

Goibibo

Dineout India

Urban Company

SBI Life Insurance

Unacademy

Airtel India

View this post on Instagram

#StaySafeStayConnected

A post shared by Airtel India (@airtelindia) on

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Social Distancing brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

In the meantime, stay home, stay safe, stay strong.


Comments

Paawan Sunam
Paawan Sunam
A wordsmith by profession who likes art, Beatles, Coffee, DiCaprio and Eminem brings a fresh perspective contrary to existing perceptions and believes in questioning everything, also has a belief that there should be a bigger place in the world for words and not war. He prefers the phenomena of the physical world of plants and animals(especially dogs) over possessions. Reckons moving to the rhythm and moving on.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

COVID-19 impact on AdSpends

Janta Curfew brand posts

COVID-19 brand posts

Snapchat COVID-19

Work from Home tools

COVID-19

Safe Hands Challenge