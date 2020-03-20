Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. WHO’s Safe Hand challenge, Pulse Polio Brand Saga, and more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Disease Awareness Campaigns for motivation & hope

Ads & campaigns tackling diseases of all kinds that have threatened humanity have set an example over the years. With the COVID-19 outbreak, Social Samosa takes a look at disease awareness campaigns for motivation & takeaways. Read more here.

Neeman takes humor route in maiden digital campaign ft Vir Das

Neeman launches its first digital campaign in collaboration with The Woolmark Company, featuring comedian and actor Vir Das. Read more here.

HP India demonstrates technology’s role in classrooms with new campaign

Titled ‘Khel Toh Sara Rangon Ka Hai’, HP Smart System’s new campaign by Autumn GREY puts the spotlight on the importance of technology learning. Read more here.

Tata Asset Management launches bot on Telegram

POST is expected to help Tata Asset Management drive efficiency in the dissemination of information about funds among Telegram users. Read more here.

WHO roots for hygiene with Safe Hands Challenge

Taking on social media via the influencer marketing route, WHO’s Safe Hands Challenge is an attempt to promote safety against COVID-19. Read more here.

COVID-19: F&B brands leverage Instagram to reiterate hygiene measures amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted F&B brands due to consumer paranoia, and rumors. We take a look at how F&B brands are generating faith among consumers by sharing the safety & hygiene measures undertaken by them, on social media. Read more here.

Adidas’ #FasterThan encourages women participation in sports

In an attempt to forge a gender-equal world, Adidas launched its latest campaign #FasterThan, which inspires women across all fields and ages to participate and celebrate sport in their daily lives. Read more here.

COVID-19 Campaigns: Brands attempt to educate & help

COVID-19 has surfaced to be a global outbreak and in the face of this crisis, global brands launch campaigns & communication in an attempt to mend the situation. Read more here.

Dettol launches #HandWashChallenge on TikTok

Dettol has launched a TikTok campaign – #HandWashChallenge in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and its severity in India. Read more here.

Godrej Protekt urges citizens to join #ProtektIndiaMovement against COVID-19

COVID-19 has become an alarming issue in India and around the world. Considering the severity of the matter, Godrej Protekt launches an initiative called #ProtektIndiaMovement. Read more here.

ShareTheLoad this time talks about lack of sleep faced by women

Ariel launched the 4th chapter of the movement, #ShareTheLoad with an aim to keep the conversation around the unequal division of domestic chores within households alive, urging men to Share The Load. Read more here.

Brand Saga: When ‘Do Boond’ helped make India Polio free

Amidst the rising health concerns globally, this week we sink into commemorating one of the highly successful health communication campaigns in India and relive the Pulse Polio campaign. Read more here.

COVID-19 brand posts appeal users to flatten the curve

COVID-19 brand posts are urging users to abide by the containment measures and curb the outbreak while attempting to make this time of trial a little easier for everyone in the ecosystem. Read more here.

