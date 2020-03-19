Work From Home tools to increase productivity

Work from home is significant to implement social distancing, but co-ordination can be haywire, reporting could be unorganized, and prioritizing tasks with real-time collaboration is difficult. So, here we present a list of Work From Home Tools to make functioning easier.

Social Samosa has compiled a list of Work From Home tools, software, and collaborative platforms to enable remote processes for the industry without distorting productivity.

While the @ button on WhatsApp groups is still as effective to assign tasks and report on completion with specific message reply, remote working requires more. Now you can easily communicate & collaborate via audio, text or video and manage projects and tasks effectively and keep a track of your progress with these tools. The list is crowdsourced by professionals already using them.

Google Suite Apps

The flock of Google Suite Apps used during business as usual, is still as productive. Features such as cloud computing, productivity, and collaboration tools are also effective while working remotely.

Docs used for real-time collaborations, Keep for saving notes, Hangouts for direct chats and all other productivity apps hit a home run.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is a unified chat-based workplace platform that enables collaboration for a team to work towards a common end-goal.

The tool offers file storage & collaboration on files, application integration, workplace chat, and video meetings. As the tool is a part of Office 365, it integrates with other services offered in the suite.

A team can collaborate through a specific URL or invitation sent by the team administrator. Team members can set up Channels to communicate on a topic. Meetings can be scheduled or created and users visiting a channel can also see a meeting currently in progress. Microsoft Teams is available for Desktop and Mobile including iOS, Android and Windows.

Chorus Call

Chorus Call is a teleconferencing service provider that offers audio & video conferencing, collaboration tools such as a shared computer space on which participants can stay connected from anywhere, webcasting, and a room rental service.

Slack

Slack is an instant messaging platform often referred to as an alternative for emails. The tool offers channels (chat rooms) are organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.

Dedicated spaces such as channels instead of one cluttered inbox, searchable archive, and the option to prioritize conversations are the tool’s attractive features.

ZOOM Cloud Meetings

ZOOM Cloud Meetings is a platform with dedicated workspaces offering video & audio meetings, collaboration & chat. A host can hold online meetings, training & technical support, video webinars; build collaboration-enabled conference rooms.

The tool also offers an enterprise phone system, cross-platform messaging and file sharing.

Trello

Trello is a task management tool, you can create task boards with columns, align them as per your priority and mark your progress by updating the status of each task.

You can streamline project management with Trello cards, you can add details by adding comments, attachments, and due dates to each task and Butler (robot) would automate the workflow. You can also integrate the apps your team already uses.

JIRA Service Desk

JIRA Service Desk by Atlassian can be used to track and resolve requests from your clients. Clients can send requests via email and the tool organizes and prioritizes these requests in a single place, and your team ca track these requests and work on them accordingly.

Zoho

Zoho is an end-to-end business management tool providing a suite of integrated applications including CRM, workplace, finance & HR platforms and more, built for remote working.

Lark

Lark is an all-in-one collaborative platform with features such as in-app document creation, connected calendar, integrated messenger and productive conferences.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is probably the oldest in the game. The cloud-based platform is used for remote working, desktop sharing, online meetings, web conferencing and file transfer between computers. The tool is mainly used to give and receive desktop access.

Flock

Flock is an online collaboration platform offering direct & channel messaging, video conferencing, screen & file sharing.

Instant conversations, Video Calls, Search, Productivity Tools, and App Integrations are the tool’s primary features.

Streamtime

Streamtime is a Project Management software offering features for time tracking, job planning, quoting & invoicing, scheduling, reporting and more.

