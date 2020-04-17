Snapchat launches a COVID-19 Business Resource Center

To aid partners with real-time information and insights about user behavior and industry updates, Snapchat rolled out a dedicated COVID-19 Business Resource Center.

Social media usage is seeing record highs as users around the world stay virtually connected while remaining socially distant. The pandemic is drastically changing consumer behavior and impacting the economy.

Brands and agencies too have been redefining their marketing & communication strategy to suit the evolving consumer behavior & the responsibility of fighting a global crisis. Snapchat has therefore made downloadable resources, daily news, infographics, and more of such resources available.

Communication

Snaps exchanged between friends have surpassed previous ‘all-time highs’ including the customary peaks of holiday seasons. Voice and video calling often coupled with AR lenses on the app has increased by more than 50% during late March compared to late February. Group Chats too recently reached an all-time high.

Downloadable Resources

Reports and sheets that describe ‘The Impact of COVID-19 on The Snapchat Generation’, the effect of the pandemic on the Mobile Economy, how augmented reality can help bring people together and more of such newly discovered subjects are now available in a downloadable format, for one to use at their own convenience.

News & Insights

This section of the resource center provides insights on the effect of COVID-19 on Snapchat users and how can brands respond to it and weave their communication accordingly. The topics include what Snapchat users are saying & doing about Coronavirus, how are they adapting to the health crisis, how can brands craft their messaging around the crisis, and more.

Business Impact

Visual infographics and PDF files comprising of fresh statistics, emerging trends from the newly formed routines, users’ response to ads, website visits, and more categorized according to industry, such as ‘Entertainment’, ‘Restaurants’ is now accessible.

Also Read: Snapchat Marketing Guide during a crisis

Work From Home

Visual communication is enabling collaboration as most parts of the industry work remotely, Snapchat has created a few ways to make this fun and joyful.

You might remember seeing the news about a boss accidentally turning herself into a potato and not being able to change it back during a video call. Similarly, you can attend your next Zoom or Google Hangout video call as a ‘puppy’, or with hearts floating over your head, or use any other lens to make business conversations a tad bit light-hearted.

Bitmoji

With Bitmoji for Gmail and Bitmoji Keyboard, you can take a break from Smart Replies and respond with your Bitmoji.

User Behaviour

Time spent playing with AR Lenses is up by 25% during late March compared to late February. Snap Games is seeing elevated engagement with the highest figures since launch for overall time spent, player count, and usage of in-game social features like Voice and Chat.

Snapchat Shows and Discover content within the News, Health & Wellness, and Gaming categories are seeing increased engagement too. And while major sporting events are on pause, sports-related content is still seeing sustained engagement.

Recently, Snapchat also added a dedicated News Tab in Discover to disseminate information and latest updates surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic through verified sources.

COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Snapchat launched a new augmented reality donation experience, to support the global COVID-19 relief efforts, through the Snapchat camera, users can scan 23 international currency notes across 33 countries, bring up an AR visualization of how donations support the WHO’s immediate response efforts.

They can then easily donate, and encourage friends to do the same by sending Snaps of the experience. Additionally, media publishers covering COVID-19 on the Discover platform will give Snapchatters the option to swipe up to donate directly from their content.

Comments