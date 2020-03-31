TikTok harnesses celeb power to say Ghar Baitho India

TikTok’s Ghar Baitho India campaign is an effort to help people stand in solidarity against COVID-19 as they practice social distancing.

To help people tackle social distancing, digital platforms and even brands are coming up with interesting and diverse ways. Houseparty and Zoom are ruling the download charts as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter fight off misinformation. Recently, as WHO primarily leveraged Twitter, Dettol and Lifebuoy took to TikTok to promote hand hygiene. To contribute to the movement, TikTok has launched a region-specific campaign, Ghar Baitho India, leveraging the pull-capacity of celebrities and influencers.

Driven by the #GharBaithoIndia hashtag, the campaign has created a space on TikTok to bounce off ideas on the things people can to do make their time at home enjoyable and safe. the campaign as been launched in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme.

@undpindia While staying indoors, take care of your mental health, elders & avoid rumours. Join the ##gharbaithoIndia campaign with UNDP India & @tiktok_india ♬ original sound – UNDP India

To help kick off the campaign, creators such as Abby Viral, Tony Kakkar, Aariz Saiyed, Kartik Aaryan and Viruss have dished out original music renditions about their self-isolation experiences. These tracks have been made available for TikTok users to use while creating videos.

Kunal Khemu, Riteish Deshmukh, Rannvijay Singh, Karanveer Bohra, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Sejal Kumar, Neha Kakkar, Shayanya Iyer, Gulshan Grover and Deeksha Khurana are among the celebrities and influencers who have created and shared videos for #GharBaithoIndia.

Awez Darbar, who was previously a part of both Dettol and Lifebuoy campaign is one of the prominent faces of #GharBaithoIndia campaign too.

Additionally, TikTok users can enjoy virtual experience games like Explore Under Water, Fight with Virus, Cricket Game and Cross The Wall. Tiktok is also teaming up with creators, celebrities, musicians and education institutes to create live content. Globally, the initiative is currently being run by TikTok under #HappyAtHome.

In Vietnam, TikTok has partnered with the Ministry of Health to launch the #ONhaVanVui (happy at home) campaign. The campaign is supported by UNICEF and local celebrities and artists. The aim of the campaign is to spread awareness and keep up the spirits of people there.

