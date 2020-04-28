TikTok introduces Small Gestures to send gifts

TikTok along with their brand partners have launched Small Gestures, a way for users to send gifts to their acquaintances.

Brand Partners associated with TikTok include Adobe Premiere Rush, a video editing app; Skillshare, an online learning community; NYX Professional Makeup, a cosmetics brand; and more. Users can send gifts such as a 90-day subscription to an app and more through TikTok Small Gestures.

How to Access ‘Small Gestures’

Search ‘Small Gestures’ on the Discover Page

Click on the purple banner at the top of the page

Browse through the partner offerings, and select the desired gift

Examples of Brand Partners and Gifts

Adobe Premiere Rush, a video editing app, offers a free 90-day subscription to Premiere Rush.

Alo Moves, on-demand yoga & fitness classes for home and on the go, offers a free 30-day trial.

DoorDash, on-demand food delivery platform, 1-month free DashPass subscription.

Fitplan, fitness training, free 90-day trial of the Fitplan platform.

Fluent Forever, a language-fluency app, is offering a 60-day free subscription.

Pandora, the streaming service, is offering a 90-day trial subscription.

Skillshare, an online learning community, a 2-month Premium Membership for unlimited access to Skillshare.

Gifts you can send through Small Gestures are provided by these and more of such partners in beauty, music, gaming, creativity, fitness & wellness, food & hospitality industries. All gifts listed on Small Gestures are currently free of cost.

Brand Partners on TikTok are opting for the age-old technique of attracting consumers with a free trial or free products through this step. Along with them, TikTok as a platform may also be able to attract fresh users on the platform who would be appealed by the offers.

Comments