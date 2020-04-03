Work From Home brand posts for you to enjoy from home

Time for the break you were planning to take, work from home isn’t as easy walking on a cake, if the brand posts don’t load, refresh the page, and scream “Will this Wi-Fi work for god’s sake?”

Lack of motivation, multiple cups of chai/coffee, stress eating, stylish shorts and t-shirts from the 2020 Spring Collection (March Launch) aren’t just a part of our daily routine, they’re also a part of these Work From Home brand posts.

While few brands such as fbb, Spotify India, Netflix India, and Swiggy have illustrated our situation with a satirical take, brands like ICICI Bank and Bumble India have shared tips on how we can turn more efficient during this phase.

India Circus and Amul took the opportunity to highlight their products that can accompany you while working remotely.

These brand posts were (hopefully) made while working from home, this article was written while working from home, and I hope you read this while you’re at home. It’s time to show solidarity (from our own homes).

PS: Here are some Work From Home tools to increase productivity.

fbb

POPxoFashion

Spotify India

Bumble India

India Circus

Gaana

Reliance Jio

Amul

Netflix India

Tinder India

Dineout India

Swiggy

Zomato India

ICICI Bank

Modern Foods

