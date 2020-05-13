AgencyCon 2020: First set of speakers revealed

Social Samosa is all set with the second edition of AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit, albeit on a virtual stage to celebrate the best of the Agency World.

With industries battling the ongoing pandemic, Social Samosa embraces the new-normal, re-aligning the outlook towards its flagship event- AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit for 2020.

As the event goes online with immense gusto in a bid to laud the #AgencyLife & the #UnsungHeroes, we are proud to present Social Samosa’s second edition of AgencyCon, to be held on 20th May 2020 on Zoom.

With COVID-19 impacting almost every sector in the industry, a virtual summit is the need of the hour. As all of us tread forward on the Road to Recovery virtual summits present the opportunity to re-group & re-consider.

Social Samosa sets the virtual stage which and presents an array of speakers who discuss the current situation & debate over creative solutions.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World

Ashish Bhasin, CEO, APAC & Chairman India Dentsu Aegis Network

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India

For the uninitiated, here’s a quick recap:

The AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit is a platform as a tribute to the heroes of #AgencyLife.

In our second edition of AgencyCon, the candidates are adjudged across 25 agency categories & 15 individual nomination categories.

The entries will be evaluated by our esteemed Jury Panel:

Are you still waiting for more? Well, you definitely can, because we intend to bring forth some very interesting and interactive sessions & formats for this year’s marquee event that is going Live.

So, join us at the historic celebration of information exchange to felicitate the industry trailblazers who have changed marketing axioms through and through.

Block your calendar for 20th May 2020 and register for the online summit now!

Have more queries? Write to us at team@socialsamosa.com. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

