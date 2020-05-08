Mom’s Magic Campaigns as comforting as moms and cookies

Opening a pack of Sunfeast Mom’s Magic Campaigns, and letting the enchanting warmth takeover as we celebrate the ones who make the world a better place.

Through the passing years, Sunfeast Mom’s Magic, from the house of ITC Foods, has made cookies synonymous with a mother’s innocent love and endless care. They have recapitulated their brand image round the clock by customarily celebrating a mother’s love in every form, through every turn. Their products are also subtly but effectively weaved in the campaigns.

Ali Harris Shere, COO, Biscuits & Cakes, Foods Business Division, ITC Foods once said, “At Sunfeast, we believe everything that a mother does for her family is truly magical”. And this notion has been themed around various narratives and several campaigns, with the brand never diverting while tapping various formats.

Be it long-format narratives such as ‘Celebrating the love of Moms all around us’ that tell earnest tales of all the mom-like figures in our lives. Or social experiments such as ‘Moms are Magic’ wherein they indulge in a sincere Q&A with a mom’s most precious ones.

They have also made consumers a part of their campaigns, by either helping a few give their Mom the surprise she’d want or with ‘Flash Song’, where they present a performance for their Moms.

The brand has also featured few known faces along the way, such as Indian Actress Divya Dutta for ‘Celebrating Teachers’, Rasika Dugal from the Mirzapur fame for ‘Siblings’, and Sasha Chettri for short sketches such as ‘Dil Ka Tukda’ and ‘Neighbour’.

To make their campaigns consumable countrywide, they also release the campaigns in various regional languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Assamese, and more.

Without further ado, let the warmth take over.

Celebrating the love of Moms all around us(2018)

Moms are Magic!

Mother’s Day Surprise

The Last Payasam

Celebrating the love of Moms all around us(2019)

Mom’s Magic Cookies

Mom’s Magic Box

Flash Song

Celebrating Teachers

Sunfeast Fruit & Milk TVC

Neighbour

Siblings

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Mom’s Magic Campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments