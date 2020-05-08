Wunderman Thompson Kolkata wins creative mandate for Spark

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata will develop brand communications for Spark, providing strategic creative inputs for growth in the category.

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata has won the creative mandate for Spark, a flagship brand of The Indian Steel and Wire Products Ltd. (ISWP) — a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd. The agency will be responsible for the brand’s communication development, as well as providing strategic inputs to build Spark into a brand synonymous with high-quality Steel Nails, MIG Wire, and Welding Electrodes. ISWP has its registered office at Kolkata and major plant locations at Jamshedpur.

Speaking on the partnership, Neeraj Kant, Managing Director, ISWP, commented, “We believe, with Wunderman Thompson, as our creative and strategic partner, we will be able to do some great work together which will help us create a brand which fulfils the expressed and latent needs of our valued customers.”

“The tangible benefits and the intangible aura of the Spark Brand should strengthen our leadership in the relevant sectors. We are confident that Wunderman Thompson will help us to give our customers an outstanding and differentiated experience while buying our brand,” he added.

Reflecting on this development, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said, “We have been partnering with Tata Steel for over nine decades and am thrilled to further strengthen this association by welcoming ISWP to the Wunderman Thompson family. ISWP opens up a unique opportunity for us to start a conversation in a category which has been traditionally commoditized. We are really looking to building this category and the brand Spark.”

