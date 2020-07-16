COVID-19: Lockdown Campaigns during the pandemic that kept Singapore going

Here are campaigns from the Land of the Lion that surfaced during the pandemic and give a glimpse of marketing in times of a pandemic in Singapore.

We might be from different countries, but the whole world is essentially facing the same problems, ergo the dominating themes for campaigns from Singapore remain parallel with global and regional campaigns.

Prudential Singapore encouraged people to do good deeds by helping one in need, and not giving in to hate. Carousell too focussed on sharing supplies, as several selfishly hoarded it.

Grab, a food delivery service shared their pursuit during the pandemic through their delivery executive’s voice. Singtel shared an employee’s story of the fight with the virus.

Mediacorp stressed on the importance of staying home, and IKEA Singapore released a feel-good campaign on making moments at home count. FairPrice spurred us to focus on the things that matter.

More brands shared stories of pipe dreams, selfless deeds, and more.

#DOgood – Prudential Singapore

#ChooseToGive – Carousell

#GrabForGood – Grab Singapore

#ImStayingHome – Mediacorp

A Fresh Start – FairPrice

Make Home Count – IKEA Singapore

Ben’s Story – Singtel

Trigger Warning: The video may trigger anxiety

#ComeBackStronger – CLEAR Singapore

How to stay safe against Covid-19 – AIA Singapore

Our Promise of Care – Singapore Airlines

