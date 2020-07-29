Geojit Financial Services appoints Mirum India as its digital agency

As part of the mandate, Mirum India will be responsible for managing social media marketing for the company and creative services for developing mainline and offline communications for the brand.

Mirum India has won the digital mandate for Geojit, a leading financial services company in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

As part of the mandate, Mirum will be responsible for managing social media marketing for the company and will also be offering creative services for developing mainline and offline communications for the brand. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Mumbai office.

On associating with Mirum, Satish Menon, Executive Director, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The present times have brought on newer challenges and this requires innovative thinking and creativity. We look forward to working with Mirum to reach out to a wider cross-section of people in our endeavor to help them achieve their financial goals and create wealth.”

Commenting on the account win, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “We are delighted to win the Geojit business. Mirum has a good track record of working with finance-related clients over the last 10 years. We are confident of enabling the best solutions for new customer acquisitions and brand engagement, for Geojit. We are looking forward to a long fruitful partnership.”

