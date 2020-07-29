IdeateLabs wins creative and digital mandate for Jalesh Cruises

IdeateLabs has bagged the creative and digital mandate for Jalesh Cruises, a premium cruise liner, after a multi-agency pitch.

The agency will be responsible for driving the creative and digital strategy and execution for Jalesh Cruises.

The mandate requires the agency to take care of brand communication, creative collaterals, digital presence, online reputation management, data analytics, and reporting, social media management.

Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs commented on the latest win, “We are excited to work with India’s only Cruise Liner. In today’s age, digital is the primary source for all travel decision making and online search is the go-to channel when people begin to explore a holiday.

She adds, “It is our organizational motto to work with brands to help build engaging conversations between the brand and its customers. Helping Jalesh find the right Share of Voice and Recall amongst the Holiday seeking audiences from India is our primary objective. We believe that the right Content mix will help put the brand in one of the top options when it comes to planning a great Holiday for themselves and their loved ones”.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Jalesh Cruises said, “With most consumers preferring to use online portals to search for and make their travel decisions, it became imperative to partner with a company that understands how the ‘digital’ media functions. We are happy to associate with IdeateLabs to build a strong presence of our offerings and implement digital marketing campaigns across platforms. We look forward to having a fruitful association”.

Comments