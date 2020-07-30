Kurkure’s new campaign gives an ode to Indian families

Kurkure has launched a new campaign celebrating the quirks of every family and thanking them for standing together amidst challenging times.

Kurkure has launched a new campaign to express gratitude towards the millions of Indian families for their continued support towards each other during challenging times and adding ‘masaledaar fun’ to each other’s lives in their own ‘atpata’ and ‘chatpata’ ways.

The new campaign is based on three insights. The cultural insight of how India has been known for its joint family-centric setup; the social insight which recognizes the deepened bond, uptick in family time and increased connect between family members during these challenging times; and the consumer insight which identifies people’s need to express themselves in fun and quirky ways.

Expressing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, Sr. Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “As individuals, thanking our immediate families may not always come naturally to us. While we may convey our gratitude to them through little actions, it is putting this deep emotion into words which is the real challenge. Through Kurkure’s new campaign, we aim to offer our fans and consumers across India with a fun way to say ‘thank you’ to their loved ones. This quirky tribute matches perfectly with the ‘atpata’ and ‘chatpata’ characteristics of Indian families – making this ode truly distinct in today’s scenario.”

He further added, “While the trend earlier was about moving out on your own, the reality now has once again cherished the role played by family as a social institution and familial bonding has become a privilege. Our attempt through this campaign is to celebrate that.”

Sharing his excitement, Kurkure brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar, said, “In these trying times, we came closer to our families and became each other’s source of strength, happiness, and humor. Kurkure, which has a long journey of celebrating fun-filled family moments, captures this heartfelt bond and the idea of being each other’s support through a special masaledaar tribute to the Indian families. I hope everyone enjoys this chatpata ode and is inspired to find fun ways of thanking their own families.”

Ritu Nakra, WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India, said, “Kurkure has always had Indian families as the ‘Hero’ of our brand communication. In light of current events, our families have become more important than ever, acting as our support systems and making these tough times somewhat bearable. This ode to Indian families was our way of recognizing and celebrating the families that have been there for us through tough times. Done in a very quintessential Kurkure manner, with loads of quirk and humor.”

The latest campaign is initiated through a 360-degree surround plan across multiple platforms.

Credits:

Creative Agency:

WPP Lead – PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra

Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar

Executive Creative Director: Harsh Maheshwari & Pallav Medhi

Strategy Leads: Atishi Pradhan & Arnab Datta Chaudhuri

Creative Director: Partha Sengupta & Priyadarshi Khastgir

Copywriter: Bhavini Trikha

Film Department: Mandeep Singh

Account Management: Binay Mehra & Kirti Sinha

Production House:

Director: Vishal Shekhar

Producer: Anand Kumar

Production House: Full Moon Productions

