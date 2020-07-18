Watch a bay full of Priyanka Chopra Jonas Campaigns

The sky is pink today and the bay is filled with Priyanka Chopra Jonas Campaigns, so let the heart beat at the rhythm of this global personality.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas ranks #13 with a brand value of 32.2 USD Million, a jump from #19 in 2018, in the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2019, and she has been featuring in a string of campaigns.

With a strong foothold in Hollywood too, after her stint with series and movies such as Quantico, Baywatch & more, she has developed a global personality and reportedly charges USD 271K per post on her Instagram account which has a following of over 55 million, for promotional content.

Priyanka Chopra remains one of the top endorsers in the E-Commerce segment, but she endorses a substantial number of top-tier brands, both global & regional throughout the year.

Her endorsements until now include Pantene, Appy Fizz, Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Beats By Dre, Lux, Nokia, Pepsi, Garnier, Nikon, Pepsi, Colgate, and many more.

Priyanka has also had a knack for clever endorsements, she monetized her wedding by endorsing brands such as Tiffany & Co, Amazon, Ralph Lauren, Forest Essentials, and more. Priyanka & Nick also sold exclusive rights of their wedding to People’s Magazine.

She is also wary of attaching her name with a brand, after 2015 she stopped endorsing fairness creams. She ended her contract with Nirav Modi’s company when allegations of the infamous fraud sprang up.

Here’s a look at some of the best Priyanka Chopra Jonas campaigns over the years.

Support Girl’s Education – YouTube Social Impact

#BerokZindagi- Cipla

Say Yes, Forever – Nirav Modi

Can’t Make You Love Me – Beats By Dre

#BridigingTheGap – GAP

#GoGentle – Pantene

Priyanka Chopra Saves Lilly Singh’s Saturday Night – Pantene

#FeelTheFizz – Appy Fizz

Fashion Tour – Blenders Pride

My Nokia Moments – Nokia

