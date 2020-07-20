Snapchat launches in-App meditation experience with Headspace

Snapchat announced the launch of its latest feature Snap Minis and the partnership with Headspace for in-app meditation experience.

The newest feature launched today in association with Headspace provides Snapchatters with expert resources related to emotional and physical well-being while offering daily meditations and tools to help Snapchatters check-in with their friends and stay healthy.

Snap Minis, first announced at Snap Partner Summit 2020 are utilities designed to integrate within conversations on Snapchat, to make coordinating between friends is faster than ever. Along with Headspace, Snapchat has collaborated with more partners for Minis.

By putting resources where friends already meet and share, Snap x Headspace Mini will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to check in and positively boost friends in need.

During times of stress, connecting with friends and having moments of relaxation and mindfulness, have never been more important — and by putting resources front and center where friends already meet and share, Snapchat hopes that the Snap Mini X Headspace feature will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to positively boost friends in need.

