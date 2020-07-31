Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft NBA’s Whole New Game, Nike You Can’t Stop us & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features NBA’s Whole New Game, Nike’s latest You Can’t Stop Us, Shakuntala Devi Marketing Strategy, British Airway Brand Saga and more.

NBA unveils campaign to celebrate its comeback in the new normal

NBA launched the ‘Whole New Game’ campaign for the season restart of 2019-2020, aiming to inspire fans to re-imagine the game of basketball in the new normal. Read more here.

Nike’s latest You Can’t Stop Us film makes for an editing marvel

The third film under the You Can’t Stop Us campaign, the new Nike ad film is a result of research on 4,000 action sequences, of which 72 were selected. Read more here.

Shakuntala Devi Marketing Strategy: A tale of numbers, emotions & trends

As Shakuntala Devi forays into the OTT platform, we take a look at the movie marketing strategy for the biopic released on Amazon Prime today. Read more here.

Brand Saga: British Airways – taking flights of heartwarming stories, the India Chapter

Even as the world has come to a standstill, British Airways is flying high, carrying the heritage of over 100 years in operation. We take a look at the British Airways advertising journey in India of delivering heartfelt campaigns along with their flights. Read more here.

Traversing through Campaigns that featured humans’ best friends

This kennel is filled with cute dog campaigns that brought humans’ best friends into play, making companionship synonymous with their proposition. Read more here.

Kurkure’s new campaign gives an ode to Indian families

Kurkure has launched a new campaign celebrating the quirks of every family and thanking them for standing together amidst challenging times. Read more here.

Celebrating campaigns narrating tales of unsinkable friendships

We take a look tales that depicted enduring bonds and efficient brand integrations, creating lasting impacts high on emotions, personifying friendship for brands & users alike. Read more here.

COVID-19: A trip through USA lockdown campaigns

In this excursion, we explore the themes and prominent brands in the USA that weave the life in lockdown and the pandemic in their campaigns. Read more here.

Bharti AXA General Insurance launches campaign to encourage farmers for crop insurance

Bharti AXA General Insurance has launched its crop insurance campaign – ‘Bohot Zaroori Hai’ – for farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka to encourage them about their yield protection and financial security. Read more here.

Bulbbul: Increasing the shelf life of OTT films with thematic marketing

We trace the use of various visual assets and thematic consistency in the post-release social media marketing strategy of Bulbbul. Read more here.

Burger King India releases old ad ft Rahul Bose and Bananas

Shot pre-COVID times, the Burger King India ad shows the Rahul Bose being offered two bananas, a cue to the storm he had created on Twitter. Read more here.

Maharashtra State Commission for Women launches #UnmuteTheAbuse to curb domestic violence

Without featuring any triggering visual elements, #UnmuteTheAbuse is an attempt to get netizens to talk about the perils of domestic abuse. Read more here.

How Surat City Traffic Police used social media to make citizens say iFollow

The iFollow campaign helped the Surat City Traffic Police to shift their strategy from enforcement to awareness in the face of COVID-19’s financial impact on citizens. Read more here.

NBA brand campaigns to watch before the next season resumes

As they announce 2019-20 season’s comeback and Nike’s new ad awes viewers, we take a look at some of the best NBA brand campaigns over the years. Read more here.

Celebrity Marketing: A look at Kiara Advani Campaigns & endorsements

As celeb representation gains more prominence in marketing plans, we take a dekko through the endorsements and campaigns of the up & coming brand endorser, Kiara Advani. Read more here.

Ferns N Petals puts forth brother-sister banter over virtual Rakhi

Focussing on the emotions of a brother who wishes to meet his sister on Rakshabandhan, the Ferns N Petals campaign talks about the need for social distancing for safety. Read more here.

Daawat Basmati Rice works social distancing in Rakshabandhan campaign

Featuring a banter between a brother-sister duo, the Daawat festive campaign spot highlights the social distancing way of celebrating Rakshabandhan. Read more here.

