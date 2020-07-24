Social Media News Round-Up: Messenger Rooms Live, Snapchat Brand Profiles & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our weekly roundup of Social Media News this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook announcing the option to go Live from Messenger Rooms, Snapchat launching Brand Profiles in closed beta and more.

Facebook now allows going Live from Messenger Rooms

Introducing a new feature for Messenger Rooms, Facebook will now allow up to 50 users to take part in a live stream discussion at once. Read more here.

Snapchat launches Brand Profiles in closed beta

All branded experiences on Snapchat such as AR Lenses, commerce stores, content, and more can now be found in Brand Profiles, introduced on the platform in closed beta. Read more here.

US Senate Committee approves ban on TikTok on government devices

Federal employees will be barred from using TikTok on government-issued devices, as a per a bill passed by a US Senate Committee. Read more here.

Pinterest insights show users are optimistic about future

A global trend highlighted by Pinterest shows how users are restructuring their lives with wellbeing practices and an optimistic outlook. Read more here.

Facebook announces new features for Workplace

Workplace from Facebook is to get Dark mode, new Chat iOS app and performance improvements for the web experience. Read more here.

Facebook provides updates on content monetization & brand safety controls

Facebook has shared the steps they are taking to improve the transparency of content monetization, brand safety tools, and practices. Read more here.

Twitter mDAU grew 34% in Q2 year-over-year

According to the data shared in the Letter to Shareholders for Q2 2020, the Average mDAU on Twitter now stands at 186 million. Read more here.

Snapchat launches in-App meditation experience with Headspace

Snapchat announced the launch of its latest feature Snap Minis and the partnership with Headspace for in-app meditation experience. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Snap Inc. Q2 2020 Earnings Report

Here are the highlights from Snap Inc Q2 2020 Earnings Report that would aid brands and advertisers with notable updates. Read more here.

