Social Media News Round-Up: Facebook Q2, Instagram personal fundraisers & more

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook releasing Q2 2020 Results, Twitter updating harmful conduct policy for links, and more.

Twitter updates harmful conduct policy for links

As Twitter addresses harmful content on the platform shared via links, the platform outlines categories of links on which actions would be enforced to limit it’s spread. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger introduces new privacy settings

Facebook Messenger has launched more layers of privacy with the new features introduced to give users more control. The new features offer an added layer of security for accessing Messenger and shares details on more features they are working on to improve privacy. Read more here.

Instagram introduces personal fundraisers

Instagram has rolled out a new feature to enable fundraisers and donations for personal causes, such as a cause that’s important to the user, for themselves or a friend. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Facebook Q2 2020 Results

The Key Takeaways from the Facebook Q2 2020 Results includes the user count & the impact of COVID-19 on the platform. Read more here.

Linkedin launches Qualified Applicant (QA) AI model for hirers

LinkedIn launched Qualified Applicant (QA) AI model, which learns the kinds of applicant skills and experience that a hirer is looking for based on their engagement with past candidates. Read more here.

