About the tool!

SmartKarrot is a customer success platform that helps SaaS B2B organizations get a complete Customer Account – 360 view, ability to configure and monitor their account health, track product adoption and usage, manage touchpoints effectively; high-touch, tech-touch, hybrid-touch, etc., tasks management, and automated early warning system.

Businesses can also use our personalization engine to trigger contextual communication across multiple channels, collect user feedback, and increase the overall customer lifetime value.

What platforms does it cover?

Web Applications and Mobile Applications – iOS and Android

Features of the tool?

360 view of customer accounts

Configurable customer health score

Touchpoint management

Communication management

Feedback/Sentiment management

Automated account alerts

Customer Segmentation

Personalization engine

What platforms does the tool support?

Integrations are possible with various systems i.e. CRMs, task management, support ticket management, financial systems, and more.

Does it give an option to download reports?

Yes

What kind of sentiment analysis does it do and how accurate is it?

Our software allows businesses to trigger surveys basis user-behavior to collect and analyze customer sentiment in real-time.

Road Map

An agile roadmap with new features and enhancements constantly added based on customer feedback and requests.

Are you hiring?

Yes, current open positions updated here.

Quotes from the founding team

“To stay competitive, businesses need to drive recurring revenue retention and expansion, enhance product adoption, and influence the end user’s product experience. To stay on point, all of that culminates in the ability to manage and influence the digital touchpoints the customer and their end users have. A platform like SmartKarrot not only minimizes the challenge of having to deal with multiple systems, but it also enhances the customer experience exponentially,” said CEO and Co-founder, Prithwi Dasgupta

