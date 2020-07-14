WhatsApp introduces new features for Business accounts

Users will now be able to start a chat with a Business using QR Codes and browse catalogs of products offered on WhatsApp.

The new features for Business accounts will further boost the growth of online businesses on WhatsApp, as physical stores remain moderated or remain shut.

QR Codes

Apart from their WhatsApp numbers, users can now also start a chat by scanning a QR code that would open a chat with a business, who also have an option to display a pre-populated message to initiate a conversation.

The QR codes can be placed on products, packages, bills, and can also be handed out via business cards delivered with the packages. This will help businesses retain a consumer.

QR codes can also be put on storefronts, so if your store is following certain timings or is open only a few days a week, and a consumer happens to drop by when its shut, they can easily get in touch with you, without noting or having a number.

The feature is globally available for businesses using WhatsApp Business app or WhatsApp Business API.

Catalogs

Showcasing products on WhatsApp earlier would mean sending, receiving, downloading, and viewing photos that the consumer may or may not like, often followed by another round of the process.

To streamline the process of presenting what a business offers, the platform launched Catalogs. Catalogs and individual items can be shared as links on websites, Facebook, Instagram, and elsewhere. Consumers can also share the link with more people.

How to share a Catalog:

Share the entire catalog through Catalog Manager

Open the WhatsApp Business app >Settings > Business Tools > Catalog

Once you are on Catalog Manager, tap the link icon at the top right

You can then share the entire catalog with your contacts or potential buyers anywhere by selecting any of the options:

Send link via WhatsApp Business: To share the catalog link with others over WhatsApp

Copy Link: Copies the link

Share Link: To share the catalog over email or other messaging apps

Share an individual product or service through Catalog Manager

Open the WhatsApp Business app > Settings > Business Tools > Catalog

From Catalog Manager, select the item you wish to share. Then, tap the link icon at the top right

You can then share the specific item in your catalog with your contacts or potential buyers anywhere by selecting any of the options:

Send link via WhatsApp Business: To share the selected item link with others over WhatsApp

Copy Link: Copies the link

Share Link: To share the selected item over email or social channels

Messenger apps are steadily becoming a conversational commerce platform. These features can not just be used for B2C opportunities but also for B2B opportunities and be used throughout the supply chain.

From manufacturers sharing catalogs of their inventory with distributors to distributors dealing with retailers, a whole supply chain can function on the platform.

Businesses also have the opportunity to re-engage with their consumers in the chat, send updates about new offerings, and also handle FAQs, product inquiry, order tracking, product location discovery, and more.

