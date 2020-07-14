When you accidentally type the correct title

Here are brand posts created on purpose, to depict what happens when you accidentally type the wrong emojis.

‘ When you accidentally type ‘ first popularized as a video format on TikTok in the US more than a week ago, and then after a few reposts on Instagram & Twitter, the format was circulated as images, and so on flew with the wind.

Many brands are tapping a trend with their take, but several have also integrated brand promotions. For instance, Urban Company Men & Justdial promote their service.

Parle-G, Pulse, Bewakoof.com shower some self-love, and RiteBite Max Protein foster their product.

Production houses, OTT platforms, media channels, music labels, such as Voot Select, Universal Music India, Netflix India, Viacom18 Studios, and more use their characters to promote their content.

More brands use the wrong emojis in the right context.

