Audi apologises for insensitive imagery in new ad

In response to backlash for using the picture of a child in an ad, Audi explained original intent and apologised for insensitive imagery.

In a promotional picture for Audi RS4, the premium car manufacturer brand depicted a little girl posing in front of the car and eating a banana. Audi came under fire on social media for using a suggestive picture and sexualising a child with insensitive imagery.

The response led Audi to apologise for releasing the ad. “We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children,” they said.

Some users also pointed out that it was the viewers who were looking into the picture too deeply to find it problematic. Quite a few also talked about statistics around road accidents involving children.

“The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency brake system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign,” added Audi.

We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign. (1/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

We sincerely apologize for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future. We will also immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created and if control mechanisms failed in this case. (3/3) — AudiOfficial (@AudiOfficial) August 3, 2020

According to the brand, they were trying to showcase the product as a family car and would be investigating the matter internally to understand how their content filters failed in this case.

“We hoped we could convey these messages, showing that even for the weakest traffic participants it is possible to relaxingly lean on the RS technology. That was a mistake! Audi never intended to hurt anyone’s feelings,” the German carmaker explained.

